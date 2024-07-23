Demand Planner Global Aftermarket
As Demand Planner within Global Aftermarket Operations you will work in a dynamic global environment and cross functionally with sales, marketing, finance, product/part management, projects, quality and supply.
Our demand planning is build up on system generated statistical data driven forecasts combined with market and product trends that needs to be collected from various stakeholders such as sales, product management, quality, projects, etc. This means that collaboration and analytics skills is a key. Our forecasting is also exception based driven meaning planning system generates alerts on a daily, weekly and monthly frequency for significant deviations between actual demand and forecasts.
Areas of responsibility
Responsible for generating global forecasts down on article level for accessories and parts with 24-month rolling horizon and with high forecast accuracy.
Configurate system to provide the best statistical forecasts.
Gather required market and product trends and information from different stakeholders such as Sales, Product/Part Management, Projects, Quality department, etc. to ensure top level forecast accuracy.
Creating long-term relationships and co-operation with international colleagues within Husqvarna Group.
Investigate on an exception based driven process what action is needed to secure high forecast accuracy and also execute accordingly.
Ensuring accurate reporting, monitor and analyze of KPIs and execute to improve the result
Generate and develop reports to analyze and share demand trends with different stakeholders along with reporting and analysis of data for preparing business decisions
Lead global cross-functional meetings
Actively contribute and drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance higher forecast accuracy, streamline processes and increase efficiency with in the demand planning process and planning systems.
About you
To suit in this position you have:
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, logistics, business administration or a related field.
Good understanding of supply chain, forecasting processes and statistical modelling
Advanced skills in Excel and excellent presentation and communication skills
Fluent in English, both in speaking and writing
Advantageous for the position is:
Previous experience with demand planning in global company
Advanced global demand planning systems, e.g. Logility
Earlier job experience from the aftermarket area
As a person we are seeking a motivated and curious individual who is proactive, analytical, and organized. You are good at building relationships, comfortable challenging the status quo and adapt quickly to a fast-paced, work environment. Additionally, you should enjoy working both collaboratively and independently.
Location: Huskvarna, for the right candidate a hybrid working model can be offered with the possibility to work 2-3 days per week at home.
Note, this is a temporary position to cover a parental leave.
The application
Please submit your application (CV and personal letter) as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. For more information about the position please contact Johan Törnqvist at johan.tornqvist@husqvarnagroup.com
for questions about the process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park, and garden care. Our range includes chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, and ride-on mowers. The Group is also a leader in Europe in garden watering and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are primarily sold under the brands Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah, and Diamant Boart through specialist and retail dealers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Så ansöker du
