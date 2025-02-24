Demand Planner
2025-02-24
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
The Demand Planner is a key role responsible for managing the planning of products, from forecasting to delivery to our warehouse in order to meet customer demand.
This is a 15 month Fixed Term Contract.
Your Tasks
Analyze historical sales data, market trends, and seasonal patterns to accurately forecast short- and medium-term product demand.
Collaborate with sales, marketing, finance, and supply chain teams during monthly S&OP meetings to challenge and agree upon a consensus forecast
Develop and maintain inventory targets and monitoring performance against these goals.
Identify potential supply chain disruptions and developing contingency plans.
Improve the accuracy and efficiency of demand planning processes.
You will manage inventories and safety stock using alert-based planning in order to deliver a high level of product availability.
Your Profile
A Graduate with a degree in Supply Chain, Logistics or Economy.
We would consider a Graduate who is due to complete their degree in one of the above chosen fields in 2025.
Analytical with a focus on detail, results orientated with good influencing and relationship building skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills with a strong focus on team and collaborative ways of working.
Systems - SAP APO Experience (Desirable)
Advanced Excel Skills
Fluent in speaking and writing both in Swedish as well as English.
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
We offer a competitive salary along with an annual bonus (subject to conditions). Other benefits include:- Hybrid working (60% office time), Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins.
We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN, and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society. Så ansöker du
