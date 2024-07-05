Demand Planner
Akkodis Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Hallstahammar Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Hallstahammar
2024-07-05
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Västerås
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Hallstahammar
, Västerås
, Arboga
, Eskilstuna
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
Demand Planner
Akkodis has been trusted to recruit Bulten 's next Demand Planner
Are you an analytical and strategic thinker eager to make a significant impact within a dynamic team? Bulten is seeking a dedicated and accurate Demand Planner to join our Logistics Analytics team. In this crucial role, you will focus on creating, developing, and managing the demand planning forecast process for the entire Bulten group.
As the main link between sales, manufacturing, procurement, and finance, you will play a key role in ensuring seamless integration of future sales forecasts into our M3 planning system for both internal and external suppliers. Reporting directly to the Logistics Analytics Manager, you will have the opportunity to drive efficiency and innovation across our operations.
The position can be based in either Sweden (Hallstahammar/Gothenburg)
Main duties and responsibilities
* Develop demand forecasts for multiple levels and time horizons.
* Analyze sales trends and demand drivers to prepare forecast data.
* Create and refine forecast models based on updated assumptions.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to reconcile variances.
* Engage with sales, marketing, manufacturing, purchasing, and finance to understand forecast drivers.
* Use a collaborative approach to ensure accurate demand forecasts.
* Maintain and utilize Demand Planning software.
* Provide input on inventory strategies for current and new products.
* Coordinate customer action plans with supply planning.
* Create statistical forecasts: gather data, execute models, and apply error analysis.
* Review and adjust sales plans, budget updates, and promotional plans.
* Facilitate collaborative planning meetings to achieve forecast consensus.
* Input and maintain data in the demand planning system.
* Monitor forecast errors and market trends.
* Prepare and maintain reports related to the demand planning process.
Candidate Profile
* 3-5 years of industry experience
* Msc within engineering or equivalent
* Preferred experience with the S&OP process
* Knowledge of M3 SCP or other demand planning software is a plus.
* Proficient in Excel
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken, in all business situations
* Proficient in statistics and forecasting methods, with an understanding of their financial and operational impacts.
* Quickly understands and analyzes complex issues, making sound and rational judgments.
* Acts on own initiative, makes things happen, and accepts responsibility for the results.
Our offer
Bulten offer an exciting role in a growing, sustainable organization with proven successful track record in growing the business. Being employed by Bulten means being part of a great team of colleagues in a global context.
Our core values are Professional, Innovative, Dedicated and Empowered and guide us in our work. Committed to diversity and inclusion, we welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that diverse perspectives and experiences create a stronger and more innovative company.
Contact
Please contact the responsible Business Manager, Gustav Tenerz 073-68 47 007, Gustav.Tenerz@akkodisgroup.com
for more information
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akkodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Gustav Tenerz Jobbnummer
8790469