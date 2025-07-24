Delivery Unit Head
We are a $13+ billion global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centred around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small-can be traced back to an idea's single spark.
Job Title: DU Head 1(Client Facing)
Location: Helsingborg
Job Type: Full-time
Experience Level: 25+ years
About the Role:
This position requires an engineering professional with substantial experience in the retail domain, data and analytics, AI/ML, application modernization, and cloud-native transformation. The role involves expertise in large program and portfolio management, software products/platforms delivery, the software development life cycle, agile methodologies, and the development of high-performance teams utilizing multi-shoring strategies. Knowledge of emerging technologies such as Generative AI and AI Operations (AIOps) within IT service delivery is necessary. Responsibilities include working on transforming complex retail applications into scalable, cloud-native solutions, fostering collaboration with client stakeholders, and ensuring the delivery of high quality software solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee governance and performance management across multiple program portfolios in different client business areas.
Provide leadership and apply knowledge of program governance models, KPI tracking, statement of work (SoW) delivery, and contemporary contracting models.
Establish and maintain client relationships at senior executive levels.
Review solutions and artifacts for the development of high-quality, scalable, distributed systems.
Utilize understanding of enterprise technology landscapes, including integration, data, and hybrid infrastructure, to build, enhance and support products and platforms.
Drive ongoing service enhancements using automation and AI/GenAI.
Ensure high collaboration with client business and engineering stakeholders to assess and align with their needs and expectations.
Identify and implement Generative AI use cases for operational intelligence, natural language processing in support systems, and customer insights.
Promote a culture of high performance in distributed teams through mentoring, training, coaching, and leadership development.
Conduct workshops and develop architecture blueprints, modernization roadmaps, and documentation for transformation programs.
Contribute to RFP solutions and responses for clients.
Manage P&L, commercial models, and optimization initiatives.
Develop resource and staffing plans to ensure timely fulfillment of critical program requirements.
Monitor CSAT/NPS scores and contribute to growth and profitability within the portfolio.
Required Experience:
Minimum of 25 years' experience in program management, SDLC, and solution architecture, including at least 3 years in retail domain projects.
Proficient with one or more cloud technologies (Azure, GCP, AWS).
Expertise in software engineering practices across various technologies and programming languages (Java, Scala, Python, etc.), DevOps, and transitioning commercial products to modern technology stacks.
Experience with Site Reliability Engineering practices on enterprise platforms.
Familiarity with LLMs and Generative AI frameworks (e.g., Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI) and their integration into enterprise workflows.
Understanding of cybersecurity, compliance standards such as GDPR, responsible AI, and AI Governance in Enterprise settings.
Education:
Master's degree in computer science, information technology, or related field.
Preferred Certifications:
AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner / Azure Cloud
