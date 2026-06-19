DC Controlling Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla controllerjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-19
, Kungsör
, Västerås
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, Hallstahammar
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WHAT YOU'LL DO
At our Distribution Center in Eskilstuna, we are responsible for the logistics operations and the distribution of fashion items to our retail customers in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
As a DC Controlling Manager, you are responsible for the financial and operational controlling of the DC, influencing and securing short and long-term targets. You contribute with effective leadership as responsible for the local controlling function, as well as a member of the DC management team. Your main responsibilities will include:
Developing and communicating the strategy to achieve goals together with the DC management team regarding costs, planning, efficiency, and payroll.
Creating and tracking the budget, projects, and KPIs (costs, service, sustainability) in terms of efficiency, productivity, and quality assurance.
Leading and developing the controlling team, including succession planning.
Supporting departments and management team with financial and quantitative insights, reports and analyses.
Conducting relevant analyses and reports and defining potential measures to improve profitability, service level, efficiency, and costs.
Ensuring correct invoicing and quality check of main cost drivers.
Defining the framework and reporting structure for regular tracking of business results according to global guidelines and reporting requirements.
Supporting and conducting contract negotiations (e.g. overseeing and initiating tendering of contracts with external vendors).
Monitoring, challenging, and validating planning.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As a DC Controlling Manager, you will be a part of the management team and report directly to the DC Manager.
You will have both internal and external stakeholders:
Internally you will work in close collaboration with Warehouse operations in order secure an efficient operation both in terms of KPI's as well as controlling staffing hours. Externally your main stakeholder is Regional Controlling within Region North who is consolidating all reporting.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance, Business, Economics, Supply Chain or equivalent
3–5 years of experience in a business analyst or similar finance role, preferably within retail
Several years of experience in team leadership, with staff responsibility and a strong ability to foster collaboration, co-creation, and employee development
Experience of working with unions
Deep knowledge of controlling, logistics, DC operations, and finance
Strong financial knowledge and solid understanding of accounting principles
Strong analytical ability combined with business acumen
Experience and technical ability in financial tools, with the ability to quickly adapt to new systems
Solid skills in project management, prioritisation, and business case development
Proven experience in setting goals, including defining clear plans and actions to achieve them
And people who are...
Analytical and solution-oriented
Strong communicators who collaborate effectively and interact confidently with stakeholders at different levels
Driven by collaboration and building strong relationships
A role model who fosters a collaborative, inclusive, and high-performing environment and acts in line with company values
Able to perform under pressure and prioritise effectively in a dynamic environment
Proactive with the ability to identify improvement opportunities
Capable of driving initiatives end-to-end – from idea to successful implementation
Structured, goal-driven, and with a strong sense of ownership
Additional Information
This is a full-time position, starting with a probationary period of 6 months. The location is based in Eskilstuna and part of the Logistic Region Europe. Collective agreement with Unionen.
Sounds interesting? Apply by sending in your CV no later than August 16th 2026. We will review applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis. Please note that the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact DC Manager Linda Forslund, lindam.forslund@hm.com
.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Employee discount card, usable for all H&M Group brands both in stores and online
Inclusion in the H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg 2 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971446