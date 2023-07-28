Datainsamlare Stockholm
2023-07-28
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the southern part of the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job one should be available on weekdays from 14:00 to 16:00 (the job itself won't take you more than 1,5h time)
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
If you are an independent contractor, it would be a big advantage! Please mention it while applying
