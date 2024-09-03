Datainsamlare Linköping

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping
2024-09-03


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit few places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
For this job one must be available from Monday till Friday somewhere from 13:00 to 16:00 . The job itself won't take you more than 10 min of your time, but should be done regularly within the required time collection window. There is also an option of occasional data collections on Saturdays.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car (alternatively a bike)

The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
If you are an independent contractor, please mention it while applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

