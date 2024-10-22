Datainsamlare Borås (på lördagen)
2024-10-22
International company is looking for a person based in Borås to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data sitting in your car and upload them to our system using mobile application.
One should be available on Saturdays somewhere somewhere from 11:00 till 14:00.The job itself would take you literally 20 min.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone looking for an additional source of income Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås (på lördagen)". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
504 56 BORÅS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8970228