Data/Software Engineer
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Who We Are:
Schibsted Media is the largest media group in Scandinavia including world-class media houses like VG and Aftonbladet.
The Data Platform team is a part of the Data & AI division, centrally positioned within Schibsted Media, and committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value. Our mission is to establish Schibsted as a data-driven pioneer. Our main responsibility is collecting and distributing behavioural data across all of Schibsted Media by developing and maintaining Pulse - our in-house behavioural data streaming and management system. We serve billions of events daily with minimum latency to ensure our newsrooms always have the latest information at their fingertips. We also have plans to develop a new data platform based on the latest data technologies that will serve as a fundament for Schibsted Media's Data Mesh.
The Role:
We are looking for a Data Engineer who has completed more than a few features together with their team and is also respectfully proactive in taking ownership of and investigating the "whys" of things.
What you'll do:
- Design and implement highly scalable applications and data pipelines for the Schibsted Media Data Platform - always working in pairs or small groups.
- Maintain, monitor and optimise existing data pipelines to ensure smooth and continuous operations 24/7.
- Working in week-long on-call shifts no more than once a month.
- Assist our internal customers in using our platform in the best possible way.
- Implement data security and privacy best practices - with the support of our security and privacy experts.
Who You Are:
- Proven experience as a Data/Software Engineer or in a similar data-heavy role.
- Knowledge of, or some experience with developing services and applications on, cloud solutions such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
- Currently, we have most of our services running on the JVM with the main programming languages being Scala, and Kotlin - being familiar with and able to code using a JVM language (Kotlin/Java/Scala) is needed.
- At least a Bachelor's degree or similar relevant work experience in a quantitative field such as computer science, informatics, applied mathematics, or statistics
- Good communication skills with fluency in English.
Nice to have:
- Some hands-on experience with some of the state-of-the-art big data technologies, such as Kafka, Flink, and/or Spark.
- Programming in Python.
- Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform.
- Familiarity with DevOps, concurrent/multithreaded programming, or distributed systems are all advantageous.
- Any experience serving on-call for any production systems.
- Interest in having an impact on our organization by keeping cross-team dependencies and relationships in mind when engineering solutions.
Why Join Us?
- A high degree of influence in shaping and developing your role further.
- A creative and up-to-date environment that offers great learning opportunities and active engineering communities.
- Flexible working hours and a hybrid work mode, with offices in Oslo and Stockholm.
- International environment with colleagues from around the globe.
- Comprehensive health insurance and wellness offers.
- Insider access to premium news and podcasts.
Our Interview Process:
- Recruiter screening (30 min): An initial call with a talent acquisition partner or the team's manager. We'll tell you a bit about us, answer any questions you may have, learn about your background and what you're looking to do.
- Home assignment and code review (60 min): a take-home exercise with a follow-up discussion where you meet two of our engineers. We will provide preparation material and context beforehand. The time commitment for completing the home assignment is not more than 3 hours of work.
- Values interview (30 min): meeting the Engineering Manager and Product Manager of the team for a short discussion, such as figuring out whether you'd enjoy being a teammate focusing on your previous experiences as a teammate in various situations.
- Offer extended! If you are interested in talking to more potential coworkers or have additional questions, we will also arrange any additional chats for you.
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://schibstedmedia.com/ Arbetsplats
Schibsted Jobbnummer
8904671