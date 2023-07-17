Data Scientist to Cure Media
Wrknest AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wrknest AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Data Scientist to the influencer marketing company Cure Media. They are helping their clients in using data to optimize the outcome of influencer collaborations. They want your help in creating and applying machine learning models to further develop their business!
This is a recruitment, which means you will be an employee at Cure Media, whereas Wrknest is managing the recruitment process.
So more in detail, what will you do?
You will be subject matter expert Data Scientist at Cure Media and have a lot of freedom using your expertise and initiatives to create an amazing product to the clients. Today, there are machine learning models and pipelines that are applied to the projects alongside complex analysis in SQL So the analysis tasks will be part of the role, with the addition of you building the machine learning models to spice everything up. One example of one type of model is time series predictions.
This is your chance of building your own machine learning models and above all, put the models into production in a short lead time. Furthermore, you will have a lot of freedom in using technical tools and platforms of your preference.
Cure Media's clients are generally presenting marketing campaigns and KPI:s related to them, where Cure Media manages the campaign, presenting the results and the data of relevance. All this is done from Cure Media's office in central Stockholm.
We believe the right candidate looks something like this
• A degree in statistics, mathematics, data science, or equivalent
• At least 3 years of relevant work experience
• Skilled in a relevant language building ML models
• Knowledge of Business Intelligence tools
• Skilled in SQL and data analysis
• Experience with recommendation systems (including different similarity search techniques and clustering of dense vectors)
• Deep understanding of Regression, Classification Techniques, and Outlier Detection
• It is an advantage if you can speak and write in Swedish in addition to English
Some of the things Cure Media offers:
• The chance to become a partner through a stock option program
• The opportunity to work in one of the fastest-growing marketing channels globally
• Six weeks paid vacation per year
• Generous health package and training during working hours
• Weekly breakfasts and an annual conference trip
Additional information
If you think you are the right person, but are just curious, please send your application and we will tell you more!
About Cure Media (https://www.curemedia.com/)
As one of Europe's leading influencer marketing agencies, Cure Media helps fashion brands elevate their influencer marketing. Relying on the perfect blend of data-driven strategy and experience-led instinct, the dedicated team at Cure Media can identify the best-fit influencers for every brand. From there, they'll manage the entire activation from start to finish, with continuous optimization throughout to ensure you get the results you need.
Delivering a 360° service, they've got all major platforms covered from Youtube to Instagram to TikTok, which means no target audience is left behind and no opportunity missed. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Kontakt
Linn Andreasson linn.andreasson@wrknest.se Jobbnummer
7969090