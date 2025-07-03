Data Scientist
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Pedagogjobb / Malmö Visa alla pedagogjobb i Malmö
2025-07-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
We are now looking for a Data Scientist in Supply Chain Development, Data & Technology, Core Business Supply.
Job Description
As a Data Scientist, you will support the organisation in leveraging data. This you will do in many ways; by supporting business stakeholders in understanding the potential of and what is needed to unlock the power of data science, machine learning, and AI, by being engaged in the community of data scientists across the organisation, creating and disseminating best practices, frameworks, and accelerators across the organisation.
We work in a modern cloud-based Azure environment, and you will be a part of the community continuously developing our data science, machine learning, and AI capabilities. You take your colleagues by the hand, and you constructively advise what is needed to enable efficient use of data to reach the organisation's goals. You are regularly involved in activities and meetings with stakeholders to determine large and small data opportunities and support teams regarding data and analytics.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable to:
Create new insights and digital products within Supply by having data models and algorithms in place to enable prediction, optimization, and simulation.
Aggregate and structure raw data into models, applying learning algorithms, interpret the results and deploy digital products.
Perform all stages of advanced analytics, from exploring and blending data, to structure predictive data models and to draw insights and deployment.
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration, and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools, and materials across the Inter IKEA Data Science community and Inter IKEA at-large.
Help ensure consistency by supporting the use of relevant development techniques, digital frameworks, and best practices.
Collaborate and communicate with other parts of the organisation to understand needs of stakeholders and devise possible solutions.
In this role, you will report to our Data & Analytics manager at IKEA Supply and work closely with the Data Science network of expertise. Leading towards increased uniformity and commonality, contributing to the Inter IKEA Digital framework and delivering on the needs of IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply chain; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we see that you have experience in building data models with a proven track record. We believe you can inspire, set and mobilize people towards objectives. You are curious and able to build relationships to establish strong trust between the Supply Data & Technology community and its stakeholders. You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers. Leadership and business development experience from complex organisations is to your advantage.
We expect you to have excellent knowledge of digital working methods, in particular project and program management, with the relevant experience and track record. You have knowledge of modern development and deployment techniques such as Agile, DevOps, and MLOps and a comprehensive understanding of statistical and machine learning, as well as data management and visualisation techniques. You have proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks. Typical for this position are python, Databricks, and Azure, but any convertible or additional experiences are appreciated. Most likely you have a graduate degree or equivalent professional qualifications in e.g. statistics, computer science, mathematics, econometrics, physics, or related. Further, machine learning, operational research, forecasting, GenAI/LLM, and software engineering experience from big projects, or familiarity with IKEA or supply chain topics are meriting.
You enjoy building a purposeful business by creating engaging and trustful relationships with colleagues, stakeholders, and business partners. As a person, you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
For any clarifications about the role, please reach out to Alexander Funcke, Data Science Leader, alexander.funcke@inter.ikea.com
, or Robert Pernetun, IKEA Supply Data & Analytics Manager, robert.prenetun1@inter.ikea.com
.
This position is located in Älmhult or Malmö, Sweden. Please note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 8th of August 2025. Due to vacation period pls be aware that response time might be a bit longer so have patience with us.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend majority of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Klipporna, Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9416351