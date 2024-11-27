Data Scientist
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Data Scientist
Join Epiroc's global IT organization as a Data Scientist and be at the forefront of innovation, driving data science excellence to deliver transformative insights and solutions. Work in an agile, collaborative environment where your expertise will help shape user-centric analytics, machine learning models, and AI assistants that propel our business forward.
At Epiroc, the Data Analytics team is a collective of passionate professionals committed to implementing cutting-edge solutions that enhance business operations, support strategic objectives, and improve decision-making processes.
This role offers the opportunity to work with the latest GenAI technology and tools while advancing your career in a supportive and dynamic environment.
Your Mission
As a Data Scientist, you will partner with stakeholders and teams across the organization to understand business needs and address them effectively with modern technologies.
You will explore data to uncover insights, analyze complex datasets to identify trends, and communicate actionable findings to drive smarter decisions.
You'll develop and optimize statistical and machine learning models, deploying and monitoring them in a DevOps environment.
By guiding and educating colleagues in data science practices, you'll help elevate Epiroc's digital maturity and foster a data-driven culture.
Your role also includes working with the latest GenAI tools, such as Azure and Databricks, to build AI assistants and agents tailored to business requirements.
Your Profile
We're looking for someone with an advanced degree in computer science, statistics, mathematics, or a related field, and 5+ years of experience in data science, machine learning, or AI.
You should have strong programming skills in Python or a similar language, along with experience in SQL. Familiarity with cloud environments like Azure and platforms such as Databricks is a plus.
You thrive in collaboration, with excellent communication skills and a knack for understanding business needs.
An open, honest, and can-do attitude will help you inspire others and tackle challenges effectively. Your ability to value diverse perspectives and give constructive feedback is key to succeeding in this role.
Location and Travel
This position is flexible within Epiroc IT HUB locations, such as Örebro or Stockholm (Sweden), Prague (Czech Republic), or other CET time zone locations, where entity of Epiroc is can be discussed.
Occasional travel may be required, with less than 10% annually, including potential international trips.
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than December 8th, 2024.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager Prem Nair, Global BI Product Manager prem.nair@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist, Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com
