Data Platform Architect
2024-07-16
An exciting opportunity to work in an innovative family-owned company that operates globally within several different business areas.About UsWe are seeking a passionate and dynamic Data Platform Architect to join our innovative IT team. This is your chance to shape the future of our data platform architecture, ensuring it meets our organization's needs for scalability, performance, and security.What You'll DoIn this role, you will lead the design, implementation, and maintenance of our data platform architecture. You will develop and define the technical strategy and roadmap for the platform, working closely with cross-functional teams, including data scientists, engineers, and business stakeholders, to ensure it meets the evolving needs of our organization. You will also establish data governance policies to ensure quality and proper usage across the platform. Additionally, you will develop and maintain data models and metadata, providing technical guidance and mentorship to team members.Who You AreWe are looking for someone with a strong background in data integration technologies, data warehouses, and big data platforms. You should have deep expertise in data architecture, design, and implementation, and the ability to define data pipelines to ensure efficient data collection, processing, and storage. Proficiency in cloud computing technologies, especially AWS or Azure, is essential. You should hold a Bachelor's degree in computer science, data science, or a related field, and have demonstrated experience as a Data Platform Architect or in a similar role. Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written, are required, and knowledge of Swedish is a plus.Why You'll Love Working With UsYou will be part of a forward-thinking team where your contributions will make a significant impact. You will work on exciting projects that challenge your skills and creativity, with ample opportunities for continuous learning and professional development. We value mentorship and adaptability, and we are looking for someone who is excited about the future of data and eager to stay ahead of industry trends.
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now and help us drive innovation with data!About usAt Stena Group IT we have a unique position where we deliver to all business units across Stena AB. This means we are at the intersection of delivering business technology to harness renewable energy, create smart buildings, pilot cognitive ferries, and much more. We are seeking people that are ambitious, have a sense of purpose and appreciate technology's potential - and are passionate to turn its promise into reality!
At the Stena HQ office in Danmarksterminalen you will meet, collaborate, and have fun with your colleagues, but working remotely is also a part of the Stena way of working if you prefer. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity, and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Read more about STENA Group IT: Not just a global Shipping companyContactsAbout the position - Saurabh Pranami, Head of Architecture & Technology, saurabh.pranami@stena.com
About the recruitment process - Richard Svarre, HR Business Partner, richard.svarre@stena.com
If you are a highly skilled Data Platform Architect, we encourage you to apply today, but no later than August 31.
