Data Manager for Data Marketplace (Data Engineer focus)
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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Company description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us
Data & AI is a function within Volvo Group Digital and IT Digital Technology & Operations with the goal of unlocking the power of data and AI for the full Volvo Group to become a fully data-driven company. We take care of all aspects of data: how it is quality assured, documented, made available, prepared, and used through BI, Analytics, and Machine Learning.
We have an ambitious transformation in front of us, with the implementation of the Data Layer in Azure and the reinforcement of Data Governance and Data Management across the Group. Data & AI is a large multicultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in seven countries.
Job description:What you will do
As a Data Manager for Data Catalog and Data Marketplace in our team, you will manage and support the concepts, requirements, and ways of working that make data easy to discover, understand, and consume across Volvo Group. You will work closely with the Data Product Owner for the Data Marketplace and help stakeholders succeed in their onboarding journey, from first questions and guidance to adoption at scale.
You will become a go-to person for how the Data Catalog and Data Marketplace are used in practice, including guidelines and frameworks connected to data products, metadata, and governed access. You will collaborate with the Data Literacy team on change management activities such as communication, training, and awareness sessions, and coordinate with internal Data Governance and Data Management teams to ensure alignment and strong governance.
You will also work closely with our tooling ecosystem, including Informatica IDMC, to support business needs and drive continuous improvements. This includes clarifying requirements, coordinating with internal tool teams, and liaising with the vendor to handle support topics and channel enhancement requests.
While the Data Catalog and Data Marketplace are SaaS capabilities, the role includes technical enablement work such as automation and integrations via APIs and contributing to alignment with platform teams to ensure scalable, maintainable, and governed solutions on Azure. An important part of this is to help ensure strong governance and access control practices for data products and platform usage, including supporting principles and implementation patterns for row-level and column-level security and broader platform governance standards (for example through Unity Catalog where applicable).
Who are you?
You have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or similar, and experience in Data Governance and Data Management, including data catalog and data marketplace ways of working. You have a good understanding of data product development and how reusable data assets are documented and made available in a governed way. To be successful in this role you have an analytical mindset, excellent organizational skills, strong communication and stakeholder management skills, and a problem-solving attitude.
You also bring* Hands-on data engineering skills and you are comfortable using Python, PySpark, and SQL for transformation, validation, and analysis* An understanding of cloud data platforms on Azure (for example Databricks and Delta Lake).* Familiarity with Informatica IDMC (or similar) and used to collaborating with tool teams and vendors.* A structured way of working and are comfortable with documentation and collaboration in Confluence, version control in Git, and backlog management in Azure DevOps.* Full proficiency in English.
Nice to have* Experience with Azure Databricks including cluster management, notebook development, and job scheduling. * Experience designing scalable data models and architectures for data warehouses, data lakes, and lakehouses. * Experience with Power BI enablement and governance (semantic models, dataflows, Power Query, access management). * Familiarity with CI/CD practices and tools (for example GitHub Actions and or Azure DevOps).
This is a flexible position, and in this role, you will be based in Gothenburg (Sweden) or Wroclaw (Poland). Please mention your desired location when you apply.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:* A key role in Volvo Group's data transformation journey toward the 2030 vision* A collaborative environment with strong cross-functional teamwork* Opportunities to grow expertise in data marketplace and data product development at scale* Working with modern cloud and data technologies in a global organization
Ready for the next move?
Does this sound exciting?
Last application date: 14th of May 2026. We will review applications on an ongoing basis throughout the application period and may start interviews before the closing date.
This role is on-site and with an expectation to be in the office in accordance with the workplace principles at the site. For candidates applying in the EU, applicants must have a valid work permit to work in the EU. Background checks may be required for some positions, in accordance with local laws and regulations.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "31092-44134861". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Stella Klockars +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9873576