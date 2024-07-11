Data Governance Lead in the Sustainability Data and Analytics hub
2024-07-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Global Sustainability Team are responsible for shaping the global sustainability strategy and guide its implementation, by focusing on cross-functional alignment and raising the ambition level in line with the decided strategy. We are also responsible for strengthening the internal governance and shape messaging towards relevant stakeholders.
Data and analytics drive sustainability insights in the Global Sustainability Team and across the organization. The Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub ensures the sustainability data and analytics are actionable, governed, scalable and integrated throughout the organization. You will be a key part of a high-performing team with a collaborative mindset, taking pride in what we do. We are a mix of strategists, sustainability experts, analysts, developers, and doers who strive to be in the absolute forefront of corporate sustainability.
What 's in it for you
At Volvo Cars, sustainability is as important as safety. We aim to be pioneers in protecting people and the planet by working towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions, embracing the circular economy, and conducting business responsibly. We believe doing this, in partnership with others, ensures we help address global sustainable development challenges and support our profitable growth. Sustainability is central to our business and, quite simply, key to our future success.
About you
You have a data focused background with experience implementing data governance principles, defining common taxonomies and processes for data across different business units. You have worked in several cross-functional implementations and have great communication skills. You have experience from an equivalent role in a global company with similar complexity. Your ability to manage uncertainty and drive to get things done combined with your passion for sustainability, make you the ideal candidate for this role.
* You have solid experience harmonizing processes around data collection, analytics and governance across cross-functional teams assessing multiple stakeholder needs.
* You have excellent knowledge within data governance principles and standards and have previous professional experience implementing and maintaining data governance processes over time.
* You are familiar with sustainability framework such as the GHG protocol and CSRD.
* You have a relevant university degree at master's level and previous experience from working in similar positions.
* You understand industry practice operational processes and methods (ITIL, DevOps or similar)
* You are a good communicator with full command of English (written and spoken)
* It is strongly meriting if you can work on-site at Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg.
How you learn more and apply
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Marcus Engberg, Head of Sustainability Data & Analytics Hub, marcus.engberg@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome to apply during that application period until the 2024-08-30. Please note that we do not handle any applications via mail due to GDPR.
What you will do.
As the Data Governance Lead in the Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub you will work together with the sustainability team, other sustainability departments and the organization to:
Define and implement data governance principles and ways of working, procedures, common taxonomies, and standards to enable robust governance of sustainability data.
* Collaborate with the internal control, our external auditors, and other departments to ensure that the sustainability digital solutions contain governed data of high quality.
* Collaborate with our Solution Architect to ensure data governance is correctly implemented in the solution architecture and that the data models and data products developed by the team are well documented and aligned with the standards defined by the central Data & Analytics team.
* Establish process documentation, define data quality metrics, and monitor processes of data collection and gaps, providing feedback to teams and drive continuous improvements.
* Setup and manage documentation of data products and oversee access to datasets and data products to ensure that data is collected and shared in a structured, secure way. Ersättning
