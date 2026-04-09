Data Engineer with Databricks to Knowit
Knowit AB (Publ) / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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Build the future of data platforms with Databricks at the core
Do you want to work with one of the market's most powerful data platforms and deepen your expertise in data engineering? At Knowit, we are looking for a Databricks Specialist / Data Engineer who wants to help create scalable, modern data solutions - with Databricks and Python at the center.
About the role as a Databricks Specialist at Knowit
In this role at Knowit in Gothenburg, you will help our clients design, build, and orchestrate modern cloud-based data platforms. You will work with Databricks as the core of these solutions and have the opportunity to stay at the forefront by exploring new features, ways of working, and best practices within the platform.
You will be part of a strong competence network within Cloud, Data, and AI, where collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous technical development are a natural part of everyday work. As a selected Databricks partner, we work closely with the platform and continuously stay up to date with new capabilities.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Designing and developing scalable data platforms based on Databricks and Lakehouse architecture
Building, optimizing, and orchestrating data pipelines using Python and PySpark
Working with data governance and management through Unity Catalog
Integrating data with BI, AI, and ML solutions to create real business value
Supporting clients in establishing secure, robust, and future-proof data engineering solutions
Our tech stack / tools and ways of working
Data platform: Databricks
Programming: Python, PySpark
Cloud platforms: Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud
Data architecture: Lakehouse, modern data platforms
AI & Analytics: integrations with BI, AI, and machine learning
We believe in flexibility and continuous learning. You are not expected to know everything from day one - your willingness to grow is just as important as your current technical skills.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with a solid foundation in data engineering and several years of experience working as a Data Engineer in modern data environments. You have a genuine interest in Databricks and want to continue deepening your expertise within the platform and its ecosystem.
As a person, you are curious, solution-oriented, and enjoy tackling complex technical challenges. You have strong skills in Python and PySpark and are comfortable working with cloud-based data platforms. Experience with data governance and orchestration, for example using Unity Catalog, is a plus.
Previous experience in a consulting role is also considered an advantage, as well as an interest in or experience with AI and machine learning. You enjoy collaboration, knowledge sharing, and working closely with both colleagues and clients to create solutions that deliver real business value.
What does Knowit offer in Gothenburg?
At Knowit in Gothenburg, you will be part of a culture characterized by collaboration, curiosity, and technical excellence. You will work on exciting and varied projects across industries such as retail, finance, automotive, and manufacturing, where Databricks, Python, and modern data platforms are at the core.
We offer a high degree of flexibility in how you work and the opportunity to work with your preferred major cloud platform depending on client needs. At the same time, we invest long-term in your development through continuous learning, including training, certifications, and conferences.
You will be based at our modern office in Gothenburg, with the possibility of a flexible work setup, and become part of a company that values work-life balance - where you also get to help shape the future of data engineering together with Knowit.
Are you ready to shape the future of data platforms?
We believe the future of data engineering is Databricks-driven. Do you want to help shape it together with us at Knowit in Gothenburg?
Welcome to apply - we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7534441-1936567". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knowit AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556391-0354), https://careersweden.knowit.se
Vikingsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Knowit Sweden Jobbnummer
9844195