Data Engineer, Lund

We're looking for someone who enjoys turning data into something people can really use - who builds with curiosity, clarity and drive. You like to think for yourself, but you also enjoy figuring things out together.
Your future team
You'll join the Business Intelligence team within the Data Driven Architecture organisation. Our job is to make data easy to access, understand and apply - in decisions, daily work and development.
We're a mix of people: some love structure and clear rules, others prefer to test, learn and improve as we go. It works because we value our differences, share our knowledge, and enjoy the process.
What you'll do here as a Data Engineer
You'll design and build data solutions that make information reliable, available and useful across the company. Your work will help others make sound decisions, gain insights, and understand how things fit together.
This means, in short, that you'll:
* Build and maintain datasets and data products
* Create pipelines and transformations that keep data flowing and trustworthy
* Ensure data is handled securely and responsibly
* Translate business needs into robust technical solutions
* Explore new tools or methods that make a real difference
* Support colleagues in using data effectively
Who you are
We believe you hold a Master of Science degree or similar, but we're more interested in how you approach and solve problems. You're curious, proactive and generous with your ideas - someone who wants to understand the "why" before deciding on the "how."
You get things done, keep learning, and don't take yourself too seriously.
You'll fit in well if you:
* Think independently but collaborate easily
* Ask questions and enjoy finding answers
* Bring energy and initiative to your work
* Like to share knowledge and help others
* Can balance details with the bigger picture
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Experience with databases (e.g. Postgres, Snowflake, ClickHouse)
* Data transformation and ETL skills
* Python
* Git and common development workflows
Bonus points if you've also worked with:
* Data architecture and modelling
* ML/AI or LLMs
* BI tools (e.g. Qlik, Power BI, Superset)
* dbt
* Docker & Kubernetes
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
