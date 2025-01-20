Data Engineer
2025-01-20
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Data Engineer for our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role
As a member of the data engineering team, you will play a vital role, helping to shape the way data is leveraged across our commercial and product departments for both analytical and embellishment purposes. Being a key part of the Data Science department,you will as a Data Engineer, work with a mature data architecture hosted in AWS Cloud, leveraging both batch and real time data sets. Your work will involve handling our data pipelines with Spark framework using Scala, Java.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Develop and maintain our data pipelines
Drive changes in our development processes
Developing and future proofingour architecture
Engineer and maintain data infrastructure
What we are looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Solid experience withSpark framework
You know Scala or Java well and are interested in spreading this knowledge in the team
Experiencein Data Architecture(big data or otherwise)
Strong skills in handling everything from traditional to semi- or unstructured data
Interest in the inner workings of data pipeline processes and software development
Interest in the holistic perspective, the end result and how your work will impact the users
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience working with cloud tech, specifically experience in AmazonAWSand its plethora of services
A dedication to testing, code reviewing and other quality-oriented practices
Our offering We have got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
An innovative environment with yearly Hack Days.This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
A genuinely international and diverse group of colleagues to connect with. We're striving towards a 50:50 gender balance & we're not far off -plus last time we checked, we have more than 60 different nationalities across our nine offices!
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
