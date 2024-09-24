Data Engineer
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Schibsted Media: At Schibsted Media, we believe our democracies thrive on independent journalism. As part of one of the largest media companies in the Nordics, we bring you leading newspapers like VG, Aftonbladet, and Svenska Dagbladet. Schibsted Media is on a mission to strengthen democratic societies by delivering trustworthy, high-quality journalism, and we're looking for talented individuals to join us in shaping the future of media.
The Role:We are seeking a Data Engineer to join our dynamic team. You'll play a key role in ensuring Schibsted Marketing Services has access to reliable, insightful advertising data. Working within a collaborative team of Data Engineers and Analysts, you will develop and maintain scalable data pipelines and warehouse solutions. Additionally, you will help transition our infrastructure, implementing Github Actions and dbt to support our shift towards a more modern architecture.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain robust data pipelines from advertising systems to our data warehouse.
- Model data for efficient storage and query performance.
- Ensure seamless data extraction using Python and SQL.
- Collaborate with teams across Schibsted companies in Norway and Sweden, providing them with timely and accurate data insights.
- Support and guide stakeholders in defining data requirements for advertising performance.
- Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices and optimise cloud infrastructure (AWS).
Who You Are:
- Proficient in SQL and Python (for data extraction).
- Experienced with tools such as DBT, Airflow, and Github Actions.
- Skilled in building and maintaining scalable data pipelines and warehousing solutions.
- Familiar with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and infrastructure management tools.
- Collaborative, with the ability to meet and support stakeholders from various departments.
Bonus Skills:
- Knowledge of BI tools such as Tableau.
- Experience or interest in the Media and Advertising industry.
Why Schibsted?:
- Be part of a diverse team working on impactful projects that contribute to society.
- A hybrid work policy allowing for flexibility.
- Collaborate with professionals across the Nordics in a company at the forefront of technological development.Important Note:You must have an existing work permit for this role.Meet Your Manager:"Hi, I'm Pedram Kaivanipour, Head of Business Intelligence at Schibsted Marketing Services. We are a small and diverse team passionate about empowering our business with the data insights they need. If you're enthusiastic about data and believe in the power of journalism, we'd love to welcome you to our team!"
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://schibstedmedia.com/ Arbetsplats
Schibsted Jobbnummer
8918275