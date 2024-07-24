Data Engineer
2024-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Job Description:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Data Engineer to join our Customer Segmentation project team within the BT-TM-AIAD Segmentations department. The successful candidate will work on developing and maintaining our data architecture to support various initiatives, ensuring data quality, and adopting data mesh capabilities. This role is crucial to our One Data Foundation Initiative and other prioritized projects like BTI-292, BTI-146, BTI-147, and BTI-260.
Key Responsibilities:
Development of SADP and IDPs: Create and manage scalable and efficient data pipelines and infrastructure.
Ensuring Data Quality: Implement data quality checks and processes to maintain high data standards.
Adopting Data Mesh Capabilities: Integrate and support data mesh architecture to enhance our data ecosystem.
Required Technical Skills:
Strong GCP Skills: Proficient with Google Cloud Platform services, understanding their use cases and cost implications.
Data Warehouse Concepts: Expertise in data warehousing, SQL, and related concepts.
Programming Languages: Proficiency in Python.
Data Build Tool (DBT): Experience with DBT for data transformation.
Infrastructure as Code: Knowledge of Terraform for infrastructure management.
Leadership/Experience Level:
Mid Senior to Senior Data Engineer: We are open to evaluating both mid-level and senior candidates to find the best fit for our client.
Required Cloud Certification:
Google Cloud or other Cloud Engineering Certification: Must possess relevant cloud certifications.
Work Environment:
Remote Work: Allowed up to 50% of the time, providing flexibility and work-life balance.
Application Process:
CV Review and Interviews: We will review applications on a rolling basis and conduct interviews to select the most suited candidate for our client.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
8810738