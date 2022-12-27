Data Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Do you want to use your data skills to transform Volvo Cars?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to be the leader in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. What we all have in common at Volvo Cars is our passion for protecting lives, our endless curiosity, and our dedication to create a new future for the automotive industry. Our human centric focus is what separates us from all other car companies.
Digitalisation will be as important for the automative industry as the combustion engine and the gearbox used to be. Data plays a strategic role in Volvo Cars digital visions and future product offerings. We are looking for passionate data engineers that wants to influence and craft the data ecosystem that helps Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030.
Our team is new and we sit in Volvo Cars new Tech Hub in MOOD in central Stockholm. We operate in a start up alike environment, but with the resources and support that only a big company can offer. Our team is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is to ensure we know our customers well and keep this information safe and secure.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really make a great impact. We are having fun, have a highly innovative atmosphere, and are excited about our emerging ecosystem of data products. You will help us to form our data platform from the beginning and play a key role in defining our tech stack. We think you would love to join us if you are passionate about modern data architecture principles, data technologies, and data storage solutions and want to apply your interest to improve the experience for all of Volvo Cars customers. Come join us and set the tone for the next chapter in our company's and the entire automotive industry's history!
What to look forward to as a part of our team
We are in an early stage and there are plenty of opportunities in the team to drive experiments and build innovative tools that will help us to build a cloud based world-class data architecture based on Data Mesh principles. Your work will be creative and you will help us to leverage our large and diverse datasets to enable use cases with direct impact on the end-customer's digital experience. The heart of the role is to design, code, test, and document programs using agreed standards and tools to achieve well-engineered results. You will work closely with data producers and product teams to share your knowledge and identify improvement areas and to build domain expertise that will help us to deliver on our exciting product objectives.
You and your skills
We are keen on building a team with a diverse set of skills and the most important is that you are a team player, passionate about data engineering and wants to join us on our journey. It's great if you have strong programming fundamentals and are experienced with architecting large-scale distributed computing systems in the cloud. It's also valuable if you have experience designing and building distributed data pipelines and have worked with data modelling, data access, and data storage techniques. The role includes working with many different stakeholders and speaking with many different teams and we hope you enjoy that and are interested in delivering value to the business together with your team members.
Sounds interesting? Welcome with your application!
