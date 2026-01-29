Data Engineer - GCP/AWS/Azure
2026-01-29
We are looking for a senior Data Engineer to join our clients AI, Analytics and Data team. In this role, you'll design and implement data-intensive solutions that power a truly data-driven organization. As a Data Engineer, you'll build data products aligned with our Data Mesh vision and target architecture. We value diverse technical backgrounds and believe you'll thrive here if you're passionate about turning data into impact.
Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable data pipelines
Develop and optimize data models for analytics and reporting
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Collaborate with the Product Manager and Business Stakeholders to deliver high-impact data solutions.
Ensure data quality, integrity, and security across platforms.
Work with modern data technologies on a Cloud platform (e.g., GCP).
Qualifications
4+ years of hands-on experience as a Data Engineer on a cloud platform (preferably GCP) or in advanced analytics environments
Strong proficiency in SQL, with the ability to write and optimize complex queries
Proven experience with big data, DBT, and ETL frameworks
Hands-on experience with Terraform, CI/CD pipelines, and Git-workflow
Experience with GCP services (e.g., BigQuery, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub, etc.)
Proficiency in Python for data processing and automation
Exposure to analytics workflows and data-driven product development
Solid understanding of data warehousing, data modeling, and performance optimization
