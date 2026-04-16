Data Center Technician
Temp-Team Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle
2026-04-16
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Temp-Team Sverige AB i Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of one of the world's leading and most recognized tech companies, we are looking for two skilled Data Center Technician to their Data Center in Gävle Sweden. If you are looking for a unique career opportunity, that will provide you with many chances to learn, grow and further develop your skills within IT, Support, Hardware, Servers and more than this could be the right role for you.You will play a vital part in making the Data Centers daily operations run smoothly. The team you will be joining covers the below responsibilities:
Prepares, stages, sets up, and performs startups and shutdowns (e.g., racks, hard drives, switches) according to specific instructions, checklists, guides, standard protocols, and emails.
Performs post-execution quality checks and verifies that grounding, staging, labeling, and cabling are set up properly according to safety protocols, deployment standards, and planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs).
Performs diagnostics and troubleshooting following standard procedures, quickly identifies the cause(s) of issues, and replaces faulty components.
Decommissions hardware for simple changes and refreshes (e.g., memory upgrades, OS rebuilds) following standard procedures with minimal guidance.
Requirements:
Basic knowledge of computer hardware, servers, and components.
1+ year(s) experience supporting IT equipment or related technology.
Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word).
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent.
CompTIA / CCNA/ CDCP would be highly beneficial.
To be considered for this role, you must hold a Swedish passport or permanent residency (PR).
We can offer you:
Attractive working conditions
Employment at one of the world's most recognizes companies who over and over is celebrated as one of the world's greatest places to work.
Work schedule is full time.
Preferred start date: April/May 2026End date: 30th June 2026 with possibility of extension. Very high possibility and also to get a full time position at the client after a year. Location: Gävle, SwedenApplicationYou will be employed by Temp-Team Sweden, but working full-time at our client's location. Our client wishes for the right candidate to be hired asap, thus we are reviewing applications and inviting for interviews on an ongoing basis. If you are interested and feel you are the right person for the job, send us a targeted CV in English as soon as possible.
It is very important that you communicate your experience within the above mentioned job details and requirements in your resume.For any questions regarding the position please contact Elnaz Memarian at elm@temp-team.se
or Kristina Gelevska at kga@temp-team.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Temp-Team Sverige AB
(org.nr 556630-5420), https://www.temp-team.se/
803 11 GÄVLE Kontakt
Business Delivery Manager
Elnaz Memarian elm@temp-team.se +460733983140 Jobbnummer
9858385