Data Center Operation Engineer
Hays AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-12-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Data Center Operations Engineer - VMware (ESX / NSX / vSAN)
Type of Employment: Contract
Start Date: 12 January 2026
End Date: 30 June 2026
Location: Solna (Stockholm county) or Forsmark (Uppsala county)Ways of working: On-site
Allocation: 100%
Language Requirements: English
Role Overview
We are seeking a skilled Data Center Operations Engineer - VMware to join our client team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing VMware tools, supporting applications, and ensuring the smooth operation of data center environments. You will work on system development, automation, and incident management while maintaining high standards of documentation and configuration accuracy.
Key Responsibilities
* Manage VMware tools and provide application support.
* Administer firewall rules and exceptions.
* Develop and configure new systems to meet operational needs.
* Create automation scripts to streamline daily routines and update internal portals and dashboards.
* Enhance documentation quality and maintain configuration databases.
* Handle incident management at 2nd and 3rd level, including troubleshooting and problem resolution.
Must have skills and experience:
* Proficiency in VMware technologies: ESX, NSX, vSAN.
* Experience with vRealize, NSX-T, Ansible, SaltStack, VBScript, PowerShell, .NET.
* Solid understanding of Windows environments and security principles.
Nice to have:
* Experience in an energy distribution company.
* Swedish language skills
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an updated copy of your CV. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06
E-post: lorelai.morariu.27758.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901121". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Lorelai Morariu lorelai.morariu@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9648274