Data Center Operation Engineer

Hays AB / Datajobb / Solna
2025-12-16


Visa alla datajobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Data Center Operations Engineer - VMware (ESX / NSX / vSAN)

Type of Employment: Contract
Start Date: 12 January 2026
End Date: 30 June 2026

Location: Solna (Stockholm county) or Forsmark (Uppsala county)Ways of working: On-site
Allocation: 100%
Language Requirements: English

Role Overview
We are seeking a skilled Data Center Operations Engineer - VMware to join our client team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing VMware tools, supporting applications, and ensuring the smooth operation of data center environments. You will work on system development, automation, and incident management while maintaining high standards of documentation and configuration accuracy.

Key Responsibilities

* Manage VMware tools and provide application support.
* Administer firewall rules and exceptions.
* Develop and configure new systems to meet operational needs.
* Create automation scripts to streamline daily routines and update internal portals and dashboards.
* Enhance documentation quality and maintain configuration databases.
* Handle incident management at 2nd and 3rd level, including troubleshooting and problem resolution.

Must have skills and experience:

* Proficiency in VMware technologies: ESX, NSX, vSAN.
* Experience with vRealize, NSX-T, Ansible, SaltStack, VBScript, PowerShell, .NET.
* Solid understanding of Windows environments and security principles.

Nice to have:

* Experience in an energy distribution company.
* Swedish language skills

As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an updated copy of your CV.

Ersättning
Not Specified

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06
E-post: lorelai.morariu.27758.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901121".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hays AB (org.nr 556640-6103)

Arbetsplats
Hays

Kontakt
Lorelai Morariu
lorelai.morariu@hays.com
+46 8 588 043 00

Jobbnummer
9648274

Prenumerera på jobb från Hays AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Hays AB: