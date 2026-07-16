Data Center IT Support Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle
2026-07-16
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Copilot said:
Overview
As a Data Center IT Support Technician (DCT) at Microsoft, you will provide IT support for Secure Access Workstations (SAWs), laptops, servers, and conference room Audio/Visual (A/V) systems. You will help maintain device inventory, ensure systems are up to date, and support day-to-day technology operations within a secure data centre environment.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organisation powers the infrastructure behind services such as Azure, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Bing, and Xbox. In this role, you will contribute to the reliable operation of Microsoft's global cloud infrastructure while working alongside experienced technical professionals across the business.
CO+I operates one of the world's largest data centre footprints, spanning more than 500 facilities across 32 countries and supporting millions of servers. The team is committed to employee growth through ongoing training, professional development, technical certifications, career rotation opportunities, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.
At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. We foster a culture built on respect, integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a growth mindset, enabling employees to learn, innovate, and make an impact.
Responsibilities
Build strong working relationships with data centre teams and corporate stakeholders.
Ensure Secure Access Workstations (SAWs) remain compliant with Microsoft security standards.
Handle confidential information when performing BIOS configuration and device management activities.
Manage the full lifecycle of SAW devices, including ordering, receiving, deployment, reassignment, inventory tracking, and decommissioning.
Provide technical support and guidance for common SAW issues, escalating complex problems when required.
Coordinate Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) processes for damaged devices.
Deliver hands-on data centre support, including hardware troubleshooting, component replacement, server power cycles, storage media handling, and cable installation.
Support rack and stack activities, hardware testing, and deployment of data centre infrastructure.
Assist with the installation and maintenance of servers, network devices, storage systems, and Windows Server environments.
Partner with Inventory and Asset Management teams to support shipping, receiving, and inventory management during peak workload periods.
Demonstrate Microsoft's culture and values in all aspects of the role.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
High school diploma, secondary education, or equivalent qualification.
Experience supporting IT equipment, hardware, or related technology environments.
Security Requirements
This role requires the ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements, including:
Successful completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire or transfer, with renewal every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Technical college degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Information Technology, Telecommunications, Mathematics, or a related field.
Industry certifications such as CompTIA, Microsoft, networking, or other relevant technical certifications.
Experience operating equipment used for moving and handling hardware, such as pallet jacks or chassis lifts.
Knowledge of workplace safety programmes, procedures, and compliance requirements.
Flexibility to work shifts outside standard business hours, including weekends and public holidays when required.
Valid driving licence permitting operation of standard automatic transmission vehicles within the local jurisdiction.
Why Join Microsoft?
This is an opportunity to build technical expertise in one of the world's largest cloud environments while supporting mission-critical infrastructure that serves billions of users and millions of businesses globally. You'll gain hands-on experience, access to industry-leading development opportunities, and the chance to grow your career with Microsoft. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150) Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
10004272