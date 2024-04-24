Data Analyst Volvo Group
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions.
• Develop new data discovery solutions based on business risks/auditors' requirements, support audit projects across all Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions.
* Move beyond compiling data and help tell the story behind the numbers by combining the right visuals and narrative with the relevant data to stimulate new perspectives and drive change.
* Use reporting and visualization to create answers to questions we do not even know yet - meaning you have a passion for uncovering and making connections that are not always so clear to others.
* A true data advocate and eager to pick up and share best practices throughout the Volvo Group.
* Enrich the existing landscape of data sources by identifying critical information needs and connecting them into our models through cross-functional partnership and collaboration.
* Explore strategies and opportunities that will contribute to our journey towards a more continuous auditing approach.
* Work in an agile environment with continuous improvement in mind and at the same time be pragmatic and focus on the goals.
* Support Group Internal Audit with the development and maintenance of our own tools and techniques.
• A proven track record of experience in the data analytics/data science field
* Experience using BI tool(s) such as Qlik Sense, MS Power BI, QlikView and ETL tools such as KNIME, Databricks etc.
* Knowledge towards the backend database, ETL from database to BI tools
* Entrepreneurial mentality with the ability to work in "white space" to create new solutions
* Genuine interest in developing and coaching people in emerging BI areas
* Ability to link business acumen and business processes with system data
* A fast learner with a positive, can-do attitude
* Not afraid to fail fast, fail often, and learn from mistakes
* Ability to collaborate cross-function/cross-business
* Driven by curiosity and creativity to utilize information in the business context
* Skilled in project management and monitoring
* Experience in open-source data analysis and visualization packages with Python or/and R (or willingness to learn) is a plus
* Understanding IT operations (ITIL), IT architecture, and IT risk is a plus
* Experience using Azure and executing complete data ETL pipeline is a plus
* An experience in Internal audit or risk management is a plus
* Swedish resident with valid work permit
* Fluent in English both written and verbal. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9001-42437684". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 76 5537983 Jobbnummer
8635643