Data Analyst and PowerBI developer
Sensixe AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sensixe AB i Göteborg
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about turning raw data into actionable insights that power smarter decisions?
We're looking for a Data Analyst to join a high-impact, collaborative team in an organization committed to data-driven transformation across its operations.
With a strong presence in the industry, our client is at the forefront of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to stay competitive and deliver outstanding value to customers. As part of this journey, data is at the heart of every decision-and we're looking for someone who can bring that data to life.
About the Role
As a Data Analyst, you'll be instrumental in unlocking the power of data through effective analysis, reporting, and visualization. You'll work closely with stakeholders across departments to translate business questions into analytical solutions, design impactful dashboards in Power BI and Tableau, and work with large-scale datasets using tools like Apache Spark, Kafka, and Hadoop.
This is an exciting opportunity to work with a modern data stack, contribute to enterprise-scale data projects, and directly influence business performance.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze complex datasets to uncover insights, trends, and business opportunities
Design and develop interactive dashboards and reports in Power BI and Tableau
Write and optimize SQL queries to extract and transform complex data
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define KPIs and deliver data-driven solutions
Work with Apache Spark, Kafka, and Hadoop for large-scale data processing and streaming
Automate data workflows and support data pipelines using Python
Communicate findings clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Ensure high data quality and contribute to data governance initiatives
Required Skills & Experience
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Data Analytics, Statistics, or a related field
3+ years of experience in data analytics or a similar role
Strong proficiency in Power BI, Tableau, and SQL
Solid experience with Python for data analysis and scripting
Exposure to big data tools: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka
Experience handling large datasets and building data visualizations
Strong analytical thinking with excellent problem-solving skills.
Excellent verbal and written communication abilities
Experience working in cross-functional and agile environments is a plus
What We Value
Curiosity: A natural drive to dig into data and explore what it reveals
Clarity: Ability to communicate complex insights in a clear, compelling way
Team Spirit: Work collaboratively across teams and departments
Technical Agility: Willingness to learn and work with evolving data tools and platforms
Business Impact: Focus on translating data into real-world outcomes
What's in It for You
Competitive compensation based on experience
Opportunity to work with modern data technologies and cloud platforms
A learning-driven environment with room for professional growth
Flexible work options and generous paid time off
Inclusive culture with strong emphasis on collaboration and innovation
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-14
E-post: amir.yousaf@sensixe.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sensixe AB
(org.nr 559225-8502) Jobbnummer
9350803