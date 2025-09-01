Data Analyst
Are you passionate about information hidden in data, programming, and finance?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be a part of the Business Steering team in Corporates & Institutions, focusing on the corporate segment in Swedbank's Business
Monitor portfolios, perform 'deep dives' in large amounts of data using SQL. Assist management and other stakeholders with data driven insights
Use your skills within programming and statistics to process data
Through data driven insights help the corporate business to take informed decisions
Understand how operational processes / policies impact KPIs across a diverse range of disciplines and work with colleagues to show how changing processes / steering can lead to better outcomes
What is needed in this role: A creative and problem-solving mindset as well as an ambition to make a difference
An interest in the corporate banking business
An understanding of the product universe within a bank. Preferable also experience with the information in Swedbank's data warehouses
Excellent communication skill to be able to convey ideas and analytical results effectively verbally and in writing to a non-technical audience
University degree in a technical field such as statistics, mathematics, economics or engineering
Practical experience, minimum 2 years, within an analytical framework (e.g. R / Python / SAS) and experience using SQL.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...You will work with an agile team, which jointly delivers a wide spectrum of business-critical insights and increase Swedbank's competitive advantage. We believe in diversity and think it is very important to have an Open and Caring work environment. You will be given responsibility and we will be there to support you!" Johan Carlberg , your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 2025-09-15. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Location: Stockholm City
Recruiting manager: Johan Carlberg
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
