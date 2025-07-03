Data Analyst
2025-07-03
Job Details
As people increasingly move across channels and platforms, Kantar Media's data and audience measurement, targeting, analytics and advertising intelligence services unlock insights to inform powerful decision-making.
Working with panel and first-party data in over 80 countries, we have the world's fastest growing cross-media measurement footprint, underpinned by versatility, scale, technology and expertise, to drive long-term business growth for our clients and partners.
Our versatility, scale, technology, and expertise enable our 5000 people across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America, and Africa to understand audiences and help the world's leading organisations succeed and grow.
Excitingly Kantar Media has partnered with the MMS to build a new Cross-Media Measurement panel in Sweden, that will be one of the first of its kind in the world. We are looking for forward-thinking, diverse, and client-focused individuals to join our team and make this audience measurement panel a success for MMS and Kantar Media.
Kantar has been awarded an audience measurement. This will be delivered using a national panel of households, in which metering technology is installed on TV sets and home networks.
We are seeking a highly skilled Data Analyst to join our Client Service Team, who will answer questions from clients by utilizing her data analysis and reporting skills. This role requires working closely with clients, the client service team and operational people in the organization to understand the measurement of video consumption across linear and online platforms and support clients. The candidate filling this position will play a key role in answering client inquiries, exploring complex video consumption patterns and ensuring the quality of our audience measurement data.
Key Responsibilities
Client Support & Insights:
Be the primary analytical resource in organization for the CMAM service and provide insight forthe video consumption landscape.
Help to explain complex audience behavior and viewing patterns across linear and online video platforms.
Explore emerging trends and measurement complexities, present the reports and recommendations to the client.
Relate the results with the measurement panel and methodology and clarify the underlying reasons of the specific viewing behaviors
Simplify and visualize the analysis results and present them to the clients.
Help operations team to test and validate the data
Contribute to improving the QC processes of operations team for better quality output. Additionally generate own QC reports and automatize them to check data before delivering to client
Required
Bachelor's degree or proven experience in Statistics, Data Science, Social Sciences, or a related field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with experience working with large datasets.
Ability to translate complex data findings into clear, actionable insights.
Familiarity with behavioral data analysis and media research principles.
Perform hands-on data analysis using industry standard scripting languages such as python, R or scala
Having analytical view to understand the specialized reporting tools which enables multidimensional analysis and reporting.
Having experience on processing large datasets and analysing it to extract actionable insights.
Having some exposure on statistical metrics such as standard deviation, variance, error rates, distributions and methods such as principal component analysis, factor analysis, ARMA ARIMA,
Being able to automate the analysis and visualize them via reporting tools such as Power BI.
Having experience on industry standard big data platforms such as Databricks, Data Factory, Data Fabric
Produce some metrics and automated reports to monitor the performance of the measurement system
Set automated notifications to escalate identified issues before delivering the final data
Collaboration & Strategic Support
Collaborate with the Research Director to support broader strategic research initiatives and project delivery.
Assist in the continuous improvement of data quality and analysis methodologies.
Work closely with both internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure client needs are met.
Support the Radio Audience Measurement services with adhoc analysis.
Soft Skills
Excellent Communication skills for client-facing interactions.
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
Being passionate about media research and have a deep interest in video consumption trends.
Being extremely curios about understanding the behavioral patterns and underlying reasons and being creative presenting the findings to clients.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a leading audience measurement organization influencing the media industry.
Engage in impactful, data-driven projects with industry leaders.
Opportunity for professional growth and skill development.
If you are passionate about data analysis and want to make a difference in the evolving landscape of video consumption measurement, we will be extremely happy to meet with you.
Our offer
At Kantar Media, we have an integrated way of rewarding our people based around a simple, clear, and consistent set of principles. Our approach helps to ensure we are market competitive and to support a pay for performance culture, where your reward and career progression opportunities are linked to what you deliver.
We want to create an equality of opportunity in a fair and supportive working environment where people feel included, accepted, and are allowed to flourish in a space where their mental health and wellbeing is taken into consideration. We want to create a more diverse community to expand our talent pool, be locally representative, drive diversity of thinking and better commercial outcomes.
At Kantar Media, the diversity of our employees provides a richer environment for our employees and broader depth and breadth of thinking for our clients. Kantar is committed to inclusion and diversity; therefore, we welcome applications from all sections of society and do not discriminate because of age, race, religion, gender, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, marital status, or any other legally protected characteristics.
Interested? Apply today or get in contact with Maria Bonal (maria.bonal@kantar.com
