Data Analyst
2024-11-25
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Job Description
As a Data Analyst, you will work together in a team of Data Analysts to support the product teams within the AIAD tech center. You will work closely with the Product Managers, Data/MLE Engineers, Business Experts and Data Scientists to create value from data while working towards the goal of improving our platforms and systems.
You will work with multiple complex data sources, prepare data, aggregate, and transform both structured and unstructured data. You will create analysis, build reporting tools and dashboards, and products around data, while securing the realization of business value from data.
Our team is part of the Data Product & Strategy unit. Our focus is to deliver data analytics, both for our AI and data products across all AIAD programs.
Key responsibilities:
Define and set-up measurable KPI's on different levels of granularity and maintain their visualization by creating and maintaining intuitive dashboards
Data prep: get the data from multiple complex data sources (APIs, databases, etc.), clean and transform the data, develop data flows.
Data / feature exploration for ML models. Analyzing the output of the models and work with business stakeholders accordingly.
Combine, explore, and draw valuable insights from data. Work with large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Meta data analysis. Identify and interpret trends and patterns in complex data sets to enable the business to take data-driven decisions
Empower stakeholders to improve the customer value through expert analysis of various types of data
Advocate data-driven decision making through experimentation and other quantitative analysis
Pressure-test algorithms from a business logic perspective and develop value-proofs / business cases
Provide data insights for technical solutions and system improvements to improve the customer experience
Qualifications
Relevant academic degree within Business, Statistics, Engineering or similar
Experience using numerical, statistical, and analytical methods to apply to data processing.
Ability to work with large and complex data sets.
Skilled in Big Query and SQL. Python is preferred.
Experienced in Data modelling.
Experience working with any data visualization tools e.g., Power BI & Looker.
Experience with Google Cloud and data mesh preferred
Excellent communication skills in writing, speaking, and presenting.
Strong in prioritization, execution, and following up together with a "can-do attitude."
Motivated by an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail, and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant, and able to work in an environment that is ever changing.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 6-December 2024. We will review and interview candidates ongoing.
