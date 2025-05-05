Cyber Security Tech Lead
Are you ready to lead the defense of our award-winning AI software against cyber attacks?
At our technical center based in Linköping we develop world-class vision perception systems for a global market. At the site, we work closely together to design, develop, and deliver Automotive SW Stack systems and for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers, while leveraging the technical capabilities of Qualcomm's leading edge AI computer technology. We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology aiming to enhance road safety through driver assistance and facilitation of autonomous driving.
We now seek a Cyber Security Tech Lead to help us ensure cyber security objectives are met when addressing the increased integration complexity that comes with our value propositions.
What you'll do:
You will be leading cyber security work in a context of two disciplines of growing importance: Driving Automation, and Multi-Domain Integrations. You will be a cornerstone in the AD Stack division cyber security work with a focus on Vision Perception, and both produce and maintain the central Cyber security work-products as well as develop strategies for the future evolution of AD stacks.
You will be at the center of our development, collaborating closely with cyber security engineers at Qualcomm SoC/BSP teams, and also with Perception Area Product Owners, development teams and customers. You will guide the program and project managers in cyber security topics, ensuring the right priorities and risk levels in the work execution.
You will be responsible for ensuring that the requirements from the automotive cyber security process are integrated in an efficient way as an intrinsic part of product development.
We seek you who are eager to embrace this challenge in the dynamic environment of the automotive sector.
Minimum Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 4+ years of Systems Engineering or related work experience.
OR
Master's degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 3+ years of Systems Engineering or related work experience.
OR
PhD in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 2+ years of Systems Engineering or related work experience. We are looking for a technical leader with a lot of drive, motivated by technical challenges, used to collaborating with others and has an analytical mindset as well as a structured way of working.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Master's Degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science or related field.
• 8+ years of Systems Engineering or related work experience.
We think that having most of the below qualifications can help you to be successful in the role:
Deep knowledge and experience within the field of Automotive cybersecurity, experience with other security standards is a plus.
Good technical leadership, planning and organization/control skills
Effective communication presentation of complex concepts to teams, management and customers
Good risk management skills, balancing development effort against added value and security against availability
Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Knowledge of requirements management and system architectural design
Experience in software quality and processes
Knowledge of vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on Automotive SoC systems will be an advantage
Responsibility:
Coordinate with System Engineers, PMs, and PdMs to prioritize activities and ensure timely delivery of collateral.
Develop and implement technical solutions to address cybersecurity threats in Automotive SoC systems.
Develop and manage TARA, cybersecurity goals, risk assessments, and cybersecurity assurance cases.
Ensure compliance with ISO 21434 requirements throughout the lifecycle of automotive systems.
Handle customer-facing tasks and activities including creating and managing customer-facing documentation and deliverables.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate ISO 21434 work products into the overall cybersecurity strategy.
Provide technical guidance and support during the design and development of secure automotive systems.
Train other teams to adopt and implement cybersecurity processes.
We furthermore believe that you have high integrity and wish to continue building our growing cyber security culture. As a person, you are result-oriented and able to build good and constructive relations within the team and with the customers.
You express yourself well in spoken and written English, which is the work language of the company.
