Cyber Security Specialist
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-02-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Ronneby
, Jönköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval is looking for a Cyber Security Specialist
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
Background
Group Information Security within Alfa Laval is strengthening the Cyber Security team with another specialist. Could that be you?
Our overall mission is to protect Alfa Laval, our employees, our customers and other stakeholders from digital threats.
About the job
The Cyber Security Specialist will together with other specialists work in an agile way with managing and developing security to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our organization's information systems and networks. This includes designing, implementing and operating security measures such as threat detection technologies, identity and access management, network and endpoint security controls, and encryption technologies.
The Cyber Security specialist will also respond to security incidents and drive development within the SOC team with creation of playbooks, IR exercises, and trainings. In addition, the Cyber Security Specialist will be developing and implementing security standards, guidelines and providing security awareness training to other IT teams.
The main task includes designing, developing and managing processes and technical security capabilities within the Cyber Security domain. You will act as a second line of defense of Cyber threats by analyzing incidents triaged by the SOC.
Besides that, you will get to improve the 1st line defense by actively seeking information about business processes, threat intelligence, vulnerabilities and establish playbooks where needed.
Perform regular security assessments and threat modelling activities.
You will also:
* Establish security standards and requirements for IT systems, applications, and infrastructure.
* Provide guidance and training to team members and other employees on cyber security best practices.
* Collaborate with other teams to identify and resolve security issues
* Stay current on industry trends and emerging threats
What you know
We believe you have at least 5 years of experience and competence as cyber security in corporate environments. It's required to have a strong understanding of computer networks and network security. You are familiarized with security protocols and technologies, such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption. Experience with Information Security and security industry best practices.
Additionally, you hold SANS Incident Response certifications, CISSP Certification or other relevant certifications.
Who you are
You are a strong analytical and problem-solving person with excellent written and verbal communication skills. Your ability to work independently is good but in a team is even better. You find easy to facilitate collaboration between others. And ultimately, you are detailed oriented who creates significant and meaningful impact in the wider organization.
For more information, please contact
Anders Boberg, Chief Information Security Officer at anders.boberg@alfalaval.com
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at manal.mohamed@alfalaval.com
Please send your application no later than March 1st.
We do not accept applications sent directly via email, they will be automatically disregarded due to GDPR compliance.
We are looking forward to your application!
#LI-MM1 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR0018527". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Inc Jobbnummer
7401601