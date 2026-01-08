Cyber security engineer
2026-01-08
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our vibrant IT & OT team in the ICS (Industrial Control System) department, where you'll take the lead in implementing industrial network components and Windows clients for global delivery projects. Imagine collaborating directly with customers in the energy and oil & gas sectors, making sure every solution meets strict cyber security standards and unique customer needs. You'll dive into a variety of engaging tasks that challenge you and expand your expertise in Industrial IT and OT technologies. Your work will be essential in safeguarding the security and reliability of our control systems, driving innovation and safety across the industry.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Implement solutions in delivery projects to keep control systems secure and safe.
* Provide hands-on problem-solving support to cyber security and control engineers for delivered implementations.
* Collaborate with a multi-disciplined project team to serve customers worldwide.
* Guide and advise internal and external customers on industrial network and Windows client components.
* Continuously grow your knowledge and help others develop their skills.
What You Bring
* A Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.
* Proven experience configuring, deploying, and administering Windows Server & Client solutions.
* A solution-oriented mindset with a proactive approach to challenges.
* Experience running and configuring local networks, network security products, VPNs, firewalls, and virtual environments.
* Solid understanding of security technologies such as SIEM, NextGen Firewalls, Endpoint protection, and basic cyber security principles.
About the Team
Step into a dedicated systems engineering team of 15 passionate system engineers, each bringing unique expertise in IT & OT, cyber security, and control systems. We thrive on collaboration, challenge, and continuous learning, driving development forward together. Our Gas Services division focuses on low-emission power generation, decarbonization, and modernization of gas turbines, steam turbines, and generators. We're excited to welcome enthusiastic new members who are ready to contribute their skills and energy to our mission. You'll also enjoy benefits like reduced working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance, and the possibility of flexible working arrangements.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
id nr 286189 not later than 2026-02-11.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Azra Masic on azra.masic@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "286189".
