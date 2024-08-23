Customs Specialist
2024-08-23
As a Customs Specialist, you will be employed by us and contracted out to our client, where you will play an integral part in ensuring they stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify consumers' lives. The role is set to start immediately on September 9th and will last for five years.
About the position
As a Customs Specialist consultant, you will be part of a logistics team that is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs clearance, cost control, managing sales of returns, as well as monitoring overall performance to drive process and cost improvements. You will work closely with a team of enthusiastic and competent colleagues, as well as with Sales/Marketing departments, logistics service providers, customs brokers, and the finance and cost control departments of our client.
Responsibilities
What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
• Lead and coordinate collaboration and way of working for all customs-related matters with 4PL, carriers, and customs brokers to ensure quality in parties' deliverables.
• Lead contract negotiations for new and current contracts related to customs.
• Daily upload of declarations in SAP.
• Customs Authorities invoice verification.
• Carry out follow-up checks and submit corrections for customs declarations.
• Coordinate contacts with Customs Authorities, the European Customs Team, and HQ Customs Team of our client.
• Follow up on compliance with permit requirements.
• Prepare and submit various regular reports including, but not limited to, Intrastat, CBAM.
• Drive and develop the internal processes for all customs handling of import and exports.
• Lead projects that aim to improve working processes and increase automation in SAP.
• Support the organization in customs, import, and export matters.
• Monitor new customs legislation and evaluate the impact of legislation for the client.
• Maintain HS in Material Master.
• Handle ad-hoc requests from the European Customs Team and HQ Customs Team of our client.
Your profile
We need someone who is a doer and not afraid of decision-making and taking on responsibility. We think the person we're looking for has the ability to multi-task, manage, organize, and prioritize tasks effectively. We'd love someone who's analytical as well as communicative and can interact within the company across different functions.
• A background as a Customs Specialist with 5+ years of experience, preferably from international organizations.
• Minimum qualification of Tullspecialist (Customs Compliance Specialist) from YH.
• Preferable additional formal training from Swedish Customs Authorities or similar.
• Advanced Excel skills.
• Experience in SAP.
• Experience in leading continuous improvement projects is preferred.
• Experience from organizations with a mix of B2B and D2C (e-commerce) is preferred.
