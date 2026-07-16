Customer-Focused System Engineer
Net Insight AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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At Net Insight, we are transforming live broadcasting, giving millions of viewers worldwide access to the biggest live events. Since 2021, we've been scaling a new business unit focused on Synchronization. Our cutting-edge synchronization platform, Zyntai, has already made a big impact on the global 5G market — and we're accelerating!
We are looking for a System Engineer to join our HQ team and help accelerate international project delivery. If you are passionate about innovative telecom technologies, enjoy working closely with customers, and want to shape the future of 5G synchronization, this could be the role for you!
ABOUT THE ROLE
Net Insight's Synchronization business area is expanding. We are now looking for a System Engineer to join our team working in both national and international versatile projects.
Together with people that are excited about innovative technology projects and driving customer success, you will deploy our unique solution for transporting time with extremely high precision over IP infrastructure.
ABOUT THE POSITION
As a System Engineer within our Customer Success Sync team, you will play a key role in expanding our telecom operator business in selected target markets.
You will support customer engineering teams in project execution, with a particular focus on mission-critical sync network deployments.
You collaborate naturally across customers and internal teams, build trust through your expertise, and take ownership of your work. You are curious, analytical, and motivated by solving complex technical challenges while driving activities forward independently.
You will be part of our global Synchronization team, based at our headquarters in Sweden, with the flexibility to work remotely in a hybrid setup.
Key Responsibilities:
Act as a trusted advisor to customers, supporting them with network design, integration, testing and commissioning of Net Insight's Synchronization Solutions
Lead technical investigations, troubleshooting and performance analysis in complex customer environments
Develop and deliver technical documentation, workshops and customer training sessions
Work closely with our global network of resellers and system integration partners providing technical guidance throughout the project lifecycle
Travel regularly to support customers and partners in project execution phases and establish close collaboration with customer engineering teams.
Collaborate closely with R&D and sales engineering teams to share insights, solve challenges, continuously improve customer experience and how we work.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for a tech-savvy, customer-focused professional who thrives in a fast-paced collaborative team environment. We believe you are a clear and confident communicator with ability to deploy complex technology in a structured and customer-oriented way.
Qualifications:
5+ years experience in Systems Engineering (preferably both hardware and software).
Strong understanding of IP networking, L2/L3, and complex system integrations.
Proven ability to lead technical investigations and drive projects to successful completion.
Understanding of 5G networks and mobile technology. Experience with synchronization technologies is considered a plus.
A relationship-driven mindset and the ability to build trust with customers, partners, and internal teams.
Master or bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, or equivalent industry experience.
Willingness and ability to travel regularly.
WHY NET INSIGHT?
At Net Insight, you will be part of a dynamic, global company with a collaborative and innovative culture. We offer flexibility, support work-life balance, and give you the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology that plays a critical role in the future of 5G and broadcast synchronization.
Join us and help shape the future of mission-critical media and telecom networks.
WELCOME TO APPLY
The position is permanent, full-time employment located in our headquarters in Solna. We value work-life balance; therefore, you can combine remote work and work from the office.
For more information about this position, please contact Marie-Louise Hanning, Hiring Manager, at marie.louise.hanning@netinsight.net
.
ABOUT NET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.
For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud – from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.
Welcome to Net Insight, where innovation, collaboration, and trust are the cornerstones of our success. As one team, we are committed to delivering value to our customers, contributing to the growth and success of our company. Together we create a dynamic and positive workplace where everyone is valued, engaged and empowered to make an impact Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7965355-2104439". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Net Insight AB
(org.nr 556533-4397), https://jobs.netinsight.net
Smidesvägen 7 (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Net Insight Jobbnummer
10004805