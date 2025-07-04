Customer Support Team Manager
Remote Technology Sweden AB
2025-07-04
Role Description:
As a Customer Support Team Manager, you will lead and oversee the customer support team to ensure exceptional service delivery and customer satisfaction. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing support strategies, managing team performance, and providing training and guidance to team members. You will be the primary point of contact for escalated customer issues, ensuring timely resolution and maintaining high standards of service. Additionally, you will analyze support metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement best practices to enhance the customer experience. Your role will also involve collaborating with other departments to align support efforts with company goals and objectives. Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills are essential for success in this position.
Skills:
React, NodeJS
SQL, Python, PowerBI
Heroku, Jira, Git, Figma Kibana, Hubspot, Grafana
Project Management
Methodical approach
Detail-oriented
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
