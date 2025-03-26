Customer Support Specialist
2025-03-26
, Oxelösund
, Trosa
, Gnesta
, Flen
, Norrköping
, Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist for a company in Nyköping. Start is May 12th, 7 months contract to begin with.
Our client is dedicated to addressing global challenges. Their core values: care, courage, curiosity and collaboration - combined with focus on diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story!
To be successful in the role, you should be an expert and individual contributor within the organization with indepth knowledge of own discipline and established knowledge of other disciplines. Impact tends to be global in nature. Leads development of new solutions for complex projects / challenges. Imparts knowledge to other professionals through coaching.
Role & Responsibilities:
Provide internal customer support (e.g. technical, order assistance, payment-related assistance) and coordinate with relevant resources to have complete case ownership and to increase customer satisfaction.
Ensures the resolution of customer issues (e.g. order, technical, payment) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and other internal and/or external teams.
Coordinates resolution with After- Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams.
Requirement:
Previous experience in customer support and order management.
Knowledge of SAP and logistics flow.
Strong skills in Microsoft 365 (Excel, Word, Teams).
Excellent communication and problem-solving abilities.
Fluency in both English and Swedish
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Nyköping. Start is May 12th, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 50% on-site in Nyköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
611 83 NYKÖPING Jobbnummer
