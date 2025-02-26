Customer Support Representative
2025-02-26
Join the future of guitars as Strandberg Guitars Customer Support Representative
Strandberg Guitars is redefining the electric guitar industry with cutting-edge innovation, world-class quality, and an unrelenting passion for music. As we continue to push the boundaries, we're expanding our customer support team and looking for a Customer Support Representative to join us at our Uppsala, Sweden office.
This is more than just customer support - it's about welcoming musicians into the .strandberg* family and ensuring they have an exceptional experience from the first interaction. It's about people first. If you're someone who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, loves solving problems, and embraces new technology, this is your opportunity to make a real impact.
Your role
You'll be on the frontlines, ensuring every customer interaction is smooth, engaging, and inspiring. From helping musicians choose their perfect instrument to guiding them through service and support processes, you'll play a crucial role in enhancing the customer experience and contributing to our company's growth.
You'll work closely with our talented technicians, handling warranty claims, service requests, and technical support. You'll also have the freedom to take initiatives, identify areas for improvement, and develop processes that elevate our customer journey.
We are a global company operating across multiple time zones, and you'll be a key player in optimizing our digital workflows and support systems. If you have experience with AI and automation tools, that's a big plus - we love leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and service quality.
What you'll do
Deliver top-tier customer service and sales support to our international community.
Provide technical assistance to .strandberg* owners, including handling warranty claims and service requests.
Work closely with technicians and other departments to ensure a seamless service experience.
Process online returns and sales transactions in our ERP system.
Take initiative in improving processes and contributing to a superior customer experience.
Who we think you are
A proactive problem solver with a passion for innovation.
Experienced in sales and customer support (minimum 3 years), with a knack for handling help desk software.
Comfortable working with AI and automation tools to streamline workflows - or eager to learn!
Organized with a keen eye for efficiency and improvement.
An excellent communicator in English, both written and verbal.
A team player with a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude.
Why join Strandberg Guitars?
Be part of a cutting-edge company that's revolutionizing the guitar world.
Work in a creative, innovative, and fast-paced environment where your ideas matter.
Enjoy great freedom and responsibility, with opportunities to shape how we support our customers.
Join a passionate team and a dedicated global community of musicians.
Application and questions
In this recruitment we are working with consultant Charlotta Babington Thorzelius. Please send your application or questions to charlotta@hurekaresources.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Strandberg Guitars AB
https://strandbergguitars.com
Björkgatan 77
)
753 37 UPPSALA
9190039