Customer Support Associate, Polish/Czech/French Speaking
Sellhelp AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-06-17
We hope you are inspired to change the world for the better through your work and helping our customers with a wide variety of challenges.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circular. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Customer Support at Sellpy
The next Polish/Czech/French-speaking colleague will have an important role in enabling customers in our Expansion markets. Sellpy has customers selling and buying second hand products, and our team is responsible for supporting customers in both areas, over chat, phone and email when required. We specialise in unique items at Sellpy, which gives you plenty of fun challenges that you haven't faced before.
In short, you will
Create satisfaction for our buyers and sellers in a wide variety of support errands.
Pick up inquiries via chat, telephone and/or email.
Learn lots about tech and second hand in a fast-paced environment.
Help to improve our service based on customer feedback.
Contribute to how we expand our processes in customer support.
Requirements
A structured and service-minded mentality.
Spoken and written fluency in Polish/Czech or French.
Good knowledge of English as this is our company language.
An interest in finding solutions and improving the offer for our customers.
We'd be impressed if you have
German, Dutch or Finish language skills as well.
Experience in a customer-facing role.
Experience working in customer support via chat, phone and email.
An interest in second hand.
You get to
Be part of a modern company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will develop and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Benefit from hybrid work from our office, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday & more).
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home set days. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2025 and digital meetings work just as fine.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
