Customer Solutions Architect
Vidhance AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2026-06-25
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Customer Solutions Architect
Consumer Technologies (China Market)
Vidhance develops industry-leading video enhancement software for the mobile industry. Working with top smartphone manufacturers, we improve video quality for almost a billion users globally through AI and advanced algorithms that let users focus on filming, not technology. We're also expanding into professional markets including telemedicine, remote assistance and defence, where video quality and situational understanding is mission-critical. Vidhance is based in Uppsala, Sweden.
The Role
As Customer Solutions Architect at Vidhance, you will be the technical bridge between our engineering team and our smartphone OEM customers in China. You will support the sales process from first contact to signed agreement and successful integration – combining deep technical understanding with strong customer communication skills.
This is a commercially oriented role where you'll work closely with both our internal engineers and customer-side teams (camera engineers, product managers, and technical leads) to ensure our solutions are understood, evaluated, and successfully deployed.
You will be responsible for
Customer Engagement: Act as the primary technical point of contact for our Chinese OEM customers throughout the sales and integration process.
Solution Design: Understand customer requirements and define how Vidhance products can best address their needs.
Technical Sales Support: Support the sales team with demos, proof-of-concept integrations, RFI/RFP responses, and technical proposals.
Onboarding and Integration: Guide customers through SDK integration, technical evaluation, and initial deployment.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product managers, engineers, and the commercial team to relay customer feedback and align on roadmap priorities.
Business Value: Understand and communicate the performance and business value of Vidhance solutions in a customer context.
Minimum qualifications
Strong proficiency in C++ or similar languages
Understanding of testing techniques and CI/CD
Excellent communication and collaboration skills with a pragmatic and proactive approach
Fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese (written and spoken) – required for customer communication
Bachelor's/Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Meriting qualifications
Experience from smartphone OEM environments or mobile platform development (iOS, Android)
Understanding of video processing, image signal processing (ISP), or camera pipelines
Proficiency in Kotlin or Swift
Understanding of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure) or DevOps technologies (Docker)
Experience in a sales engineering or pre-sales role
Degree in Business Administration or Finance
Fluent in Swedish
What we offer
A technically skilled and engaged team where your contributions make a real difference
A commercially exciting role at the intersection of engineering and business
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work
Benefits include company phone, generous wellness allowance, free access to snacks at the office, comprehensive insurance, and more
Opportunities for international travel to meet clients and partners
A workplace known for its friendly and inclusive culture
Tech exploration days: Twice a month, dive into new technologies and personal development
Vidhance is situated in central Uppsala, close to communications, restaurants, gym and other facilities
Application
Send your application to: career@vidhance.com
Subject Line: Customer Solutions Architect – [Your Name]
Include CV and personal letter as attached pdf or word documents, not in the body of the email.
Contact
Email: career@vidhance.com
Contact person: Linnea Siljedahl Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06
E-post: career@vidhance.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Customer Solutions Architect". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vidhance AB
(org.nr 556730-9751) Arbetsplats
Uppsala Jobbnummer
9979096