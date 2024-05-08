Customer Service Worker Wanted
We are photo retouching and post production company seeking a passionate and customer-centric individual to join our company. As a Customer Service Employee, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our clients have a seamless and delightful experience. Your primary responsibility will be to address inquiries, resolve concerns, and provide support to clients who entrust us with their visual storytelling needs.
Position Responsibilities
Organize client files
Handle contact information
Manage incoming phone calls
Identify and assess customers' needs to achieve satisfaction
Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools
Handle customer concerns, provide solutions and alternatives; follow up to ensure resolution
Requirements
Fluency in Swedish and English is a requirement
Proven customer support experience or experience as a Client Service Representative
Strong phone and email skills and active listening
Invoicing experience
Non-requirements
Familiarity with image file types and their uses would be helpful.
Knowledge of language used in the digital advertising world is also a plus. Så ansöker du
