Customer Service Representative
ThorLabs Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ThorLabs Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
RESPONSIBILITIES
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be part of our sales team, working in an administrative role with a strong customer focus. Our customer service department operates in a European context where we support each other during periods of high workload.
The key responsibilities of the position include:
Receiving and registering customer orders
Data maintenance for products in our Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP system
Creating quotations and handling general customer inquiries
Managing delivery follow-up, returns and customer issues
Supporting system administration and updating order statuses
Communicating with internal departments when needed
Contributing to meeting daily deadlines
This is a full-time temporary position during a parental leave, from the beginning of May until end of January 2027. In this role you will report to our Team Leader Tech Admin Europe, who is based in Germany.
ABOUT YOU
To be successful in this position, it is expected that you:
Have experience in order administration or similar customer-oriented administrative work
Are accustomed to working in business systems, preferably D365, and have good knowledge of the Office suite
Have excellent skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
As a person, you are thorough, service-minded, and enjoy an administrative role with a strong customer focus. You demonstrate the ability to learn new tasks efficiently, take full responsibility for your duties, and foster strong collaboration through a positive and solution- oriented approach.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
At Thorlabs, you will have the opportunity to be part of a dedicated team in an international environment where each day brings new challenges and opportunities. We offer secure employment, innovative technical products, and strong opportunities for taking responsibility.
Our modern and welcoming office in Mölndal creates a great atmosphere where both well-being and performance are important. We offer flexible working hours to support work-life balance, an occupational pension for long-term security, wellness benefits that promote good health, and health insurance for extra peace of mind. We are also covered by collective agreements that ensure fair terms and conditions.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Thorlabs Sweden AB is part of a global organization with over 3,000 employees worldwide and an extensive portfolio of 20,000 products. Our solutions support cutting-edge research and development in academia, industry, and healthcare. Across the USA, Europe, and Asia, Thorlabs combines sales, development, and manufacturing.
In Sweden, our operations have grown since 2004 to a team of 90 dedicated employees, including a highly skilled production unit, all based in modern facilities in Mölndal near Gothenburg. Equipped with advanced testing capabilities and a modern cleanroom, Thorlabs Sweden specializes in developing and producing high-tech optical systems. We also provide technical support for the entire product range and oversee sales in Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Poland. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thorlabs Sweden AB
(org.nr 556639-2162), http://www.thorlabs.com
Bergfotsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
431 37 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
HR Manager Sweden
Jenny Lundqvist GOT-HR@thorlabs.com Jobbnummer
9842909