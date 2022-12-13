Customer Service Coordinator to Dellner Couplers
2022-12-13
Dellner Couplers in Vika, south of Falun, is an expansive and international company that delivers sustainable, innovative and high-quality products and services to train operators and train builders worldwide. Our products consist of couplers, gangways and crash management systems for the railway industry.
As a Customer Service Coordinator you will combine both a service minded and a technical approach contributing to our company by giving support to our customers. You will have a direct communication with our customers and subcontractors as well as a close collaboration in the Customer service team and cross functionally within the company.
You are a part of our global Customer service team and report to Fieldwork & Customer Service Back Office Manager.
Your role
• Coordinate incoming customer quality issues.
• Organize and follow up ongoing issues to secure right prioritizations together with the team.
• Record quality issues.
• Handle complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution.
• Prepare correspondences and fulfill customer needs to ensure customer satisfaction.
• Engage in continuous improvement work to avoid structures or processes that may cause quality problems.
• Be aware of return of experience.
• Ready for frequent business travel.
We assume
• You have a Bachelors degree in Mechanical engineering or other relevant area, alternatively, several years of relevant work experience.
• You are fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English and have excellent computer skills.
• You take initiative, are service-oriented and flexible with very good communication and collaboration skills.
• You have a great sense of responsibility and take ownership.
Success factors
• This role requires that you organize and prioritize your work efficiently and are self-sufficient.
• You are motivated by problem solving and you have a strong technical interest.
• Knowledge in M3, Service Module or M-Files or other business system is a merit.
What can we offer you
If you desire to work in a global company that is coloured by openness, entrepreneurial atmosphere and professionalism, then Dellner is the right choice. Here at Dellner we pay great attention to develop the competence of our employees and we are always striving to offer career paths within the company if you want to take on new challenges. There are no doubts that the social interaction is important and we are actively working with our core values; Respect, Action, Joy and Team. We offer an exciting workplace in a modern sustainable company. Our headquarter in Vika, Falun is located next to the Vika lake with a beautiful view. The surrounding offers possibility for you to make some lunch-workout, either outside or in our small gym. During the summer you can enjoy your lunch on our pier just outside our office buildings. Dellner care for our employees' health and offer a generous wellness allowance.
Dellner is a member of the Rekryteringslots Dalarna that offers support to your partner in the job search in the region.
Application
We look forward to your application no later than January 08th, 2023.
For more information
For more information about the role, please contact Fieldwork & Customer Service Back Office Manager, Wojciech Truszkowski wojciech.truszkowski@dellner.com
, +46725776120. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Manager Mia Liljegren, mia.liljegren@dellner.com
, +46709704308.
