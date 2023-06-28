Customer Service Advisor- Finsktalande
Kundservicejobb / Stockholm
2023-06-28
Qliro has a track record of delivering new products and services at an unmatched speed. We are active in an exciting intersection of the e-commerce, payment, and financial services markets. We target both leading online merchants and millions of Nordic consumers seeking superior digital payments and consumer finance products.
Do you want to be a part of creating an incredible atmosphere for both our customers and employees? We're now looking for a full time Operations Advisors to be a part of our Finnish Payments team within Customer Operations. As an Operations Advisor your primary task is to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers. Customer Operations is on an exciting journey, currently setting the structure for future growth and development.
What you'll do:
• Be responsible for creating and generating a WOW experience to Qliro's customers by managing our customers inquires
• WOW to Qliro's customers by managing our customers inquires
• Manage incoming customer service inquires per phone and e-mail
• Identify and assess our customer's needs with the aim to achieve outstanding customer satisfaction
• Be part of the development of Operation's routines and policies.
We believe you are:
• Fluent in Finnish verbally and in writing. Swedish or other Nordic languages skills are meritorious.
• Service-minded and passionate about creating outstanding customer satisfaction
• Driven and willing to grow within the company
• Detail oriented and can handle multiple tasks simultaneously
• Structured, flexible, engaged and have great communication skills
• Experienced in customer service towards e-commerce, banking or finance is meritorious.
Additional information:
Office: Sveavägen 151
Extent: Full-time
When does the employment start: Immediately
