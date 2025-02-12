Customer Relationship Assistant to HemoCue
We are looking for a service-minded and detail-oriented Custom Relationship Assistant for an exciting consulting assignment at HemoCue in Ängelholm. The assignment starts immediately at 50% capacity and can quickly expand to full-time, with the possibility of extension and potential permanent employment.
About the Role
As a Custom Relationship Assistant, you will play a key role in qualifying leads and scheduling meetings with potential customers. You will be part of a small team working closely with the sales and marketing departments. Your responsibilities will include handling incoming inquiries from companies that have shown interest via digital campaigns and trade fairs, ensuring they are qualified leads, and scheduling meetings for further discussions with sales representatives.
You will:
Manage and qualify incoming leads in Salesforce CRMContact potential customers to verify interest and schedule meetingsAdminister and document information in the CRM systemCoordinate meeting bookings with local sales representativesRespond to basic inquiries about products and servicesCollaborate with the sales and marketing teams to optimize processesWork with markets in Europe and India (morning hours required to cover India time zones)
About You
We are looking for a communicative, solution-oriented professional who thrives in a customer-facing role. You are confident and capable of engaging in professional conversations with decision-makers in the healthcare and medical technology industries. You are comfortable working with digital systems and can communicate fluently in English.
You have:
Experience in customer service or client interaction (e.g., healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceuticals, sales, or support)Excellent English skills, both spoken and writtenStrong computer literacy and experience working in a PC environment
Meritorious:
Experience with CRM systems (preferably Salesforce)Background in biomedical, pharmaceutical, or healthcare-related fieldsKnowledge of Spanish, French or German
What We Offer
Salary for a 50% position: 15,000-17,000 SEK/month (equivalent to 30,000-34,000 SEK for full-time)Wellness allowance of 4,000 SEKOccupational pension5 weeks of vacationInsurance coverage
About the Assignment
For this assignment, you will be employed as a consultant at Digitalenta. We offer all our consultants a generous wellness allowance, insurance coverage, a favorable pension plan, consultant meetups, and, of course, a dedicated consultant manager who will support you throughout your employment period.
