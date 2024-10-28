Customer Project Manager
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-10-28
We seek a Support Engineer to help drive a company 's growth and further global expansion.
This is a full-time, six-month consultant contract. Possible to be extended. 25%remote work.
What can we offer you?
We can offer you a vibrant startup environment with growth possibilities in a large international enterprise that works with Fortune 500 companies.
JOB PURPOSE
Manage customer roll-out projects, including installation and technical configuration of the Company 's solution directly or through business partners. Provide technical expertise about the solution in sales projects and maintain and drive upselling of the solution to existing customers.
New customer onboarding
Manage new customer onboarding to ensure the customer got a solution that met their needs.
Manage customer installations and setups with the customer and partners.
Lead the customer installation projects internally, including setup, configuration, map creation, logistics and on-site installation.
Technical account management for your customer during the sales process and installation
Perform map reviews before installations and verification before the launch of the service.
Manage the logistics chain in customer projects to ensure all hardware is configured and delivered to the customer in time.
Manage customer improvements
Manage incoming issues and requests
Plan and follow up on map updates and extensions
Present and sell new features and functions
Technical account management
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
Technical account manager experience with experience managing both customers and partners
Proven track record in project management, preferably in an agile environment
Logistics experience
Record of achieving goals and objectives
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken. Other languages are a great bonus.
The role requires extensive travel to customers to drive the installation projects, so any applicant needs to be prepared to have approximately 40 travel days per year.
Pragmatic and structured problem solver, nothing is too big or too small.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
