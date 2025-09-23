Customer Function Owner (Engineering Architect)
2025-09-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Customer Function Owner will join our Connected Functions & System design group at Volvo Cars to passionately drive the development of the function scope which includes connected functions such as Road Sign Information and Connected Safety functions. The primary objective of the role is to be a leader developing the functions through setting the product development objective on a team level in line with our strategic roadmap, making sure that all stakeholders and dependencies are working towards the same goal. The team delivery should ensure fulfillment of legal requirements, rating activities and safety standards while ensuring customer satisfaction by using & analysing data.
What you'll do
Based on a delegated mandate, you will take responsibility for a Customer Function, cross organisations. You're part of all phases, from vision to end of service. All in accordance with PEF.
You ensure that each of the tasks below are performed, either by myself or with help from the organisation:
Shape the function experience
* Design outstanding function experiences, balance and optimize for the overall business value
Govern the Customer Function
* Develop long term goals, strategies and function growth
* Engage in performance, user satisfaction and quality
* Ensure knowledge (of area, competitors, science, etc), pay attention to competence gaps
Drive Customer Function definition and secure its realization
* Drive that the Customer Function is defined and secure its realization end to end
* Secure that system design and implementation deliver the decided user value, handle user value anomalies
* Drive Customer Function verification and validation
* Represent the Customer Function, align planning with contributors and stakeholders, report Customer Function status
Balance and document the Customer Function
* Balance the function experience towards e.g. legislations, attributes, system needs and capabilities
* Document the Customer Function according to PEF, describe Customer Function changes
What you'll bring
You would bring technical leadership and guidance in connectivity & cloud functions. You would also bring experience from working with functions such as Connected Safety, Map based functionalities and data based functionalities and drive the development from vision to validation of implemented features for production vehicles. You have knowledge in competitor offerings and be able to define the roadmap of feature growth as well as drive and guide the development throughout the complete development chain and ensure content realization in alignment with VPDS and vehicle introductions cross suppliers, stakeholders and vehicle platforms.
You would also carry a MSc education in Engineering (preferably software/electronics related education) as well as approximately 10 year of relevant working experience.
Having technical/operational knowledge of Requirement management, SystemWeaver and Programming skills: C/C++, Python
