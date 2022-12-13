Customer Experience Specialist
Ikano Bank Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikano Bank Ab (publ) i Malmö
, Lund
, Älmhult
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a passionate and data driven person that love to work with customer feedback, truly understands performance metrics and how to outperform them through experience design. You will be part of Ikano Bank and the Customer experience team, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together.
Let's make a difference in finance for the many people
Working with Customer feedback: Implement and maintain feedback loops at all stages of the customer lifecycle to create a full company view of business initiatives for our customers.
Problem solving: Analyze and align customer data with the relevant journey to understand customer feedback and pain points. Identify opportunities for improvement, provide intelligence to business partners, and implement scorecards to provide data driven customer performance visibility across the company.
Benchmarking of Customer Experience performance: Leverage benchmarked CX metrics such as Customer effort score and CSAT to understand our position against competitors and industry to identify areas for improvement or competitive advantage.
Communication and Storytelling: Organize and present information to bring the customer experience to life in both formal presentations and informal discussions, tailored to the specific audience.
We offer you
The opportunity to work with likeminded in a global position to improve the financial life of the many people. You will work closely with the team and our different partners ensuring a full understanding of our customers needs and wants.
In this role you will get the chance to not only affect the experience, look and feel of our products, you will also make us reach our customer centric goals and close the loop with the many customers out there.
This position is more than what meets the eye. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
We believe you are passionate for understanding people, improving customer experiences, and delivering excellent solutions that people love to use. You are not afraid to get your hands dirty to ensure we go above and beyond our customers expectations.
We think you have a background in customer and/or marketing research, CRM or equivalent and love to understand people. You are comfortable in presenting your results to a large audience and used to working with many stakeholders.
You have a track record of driving or managing projects, small or big with different stakeholders form across the business.
Experience from CRO or similar is a big bonus.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
Apply via the link before 2022-12-23. More information can be given by David Hedar David.Hedar@ikano.se
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Our offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We conduct business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikano Bank AB (publ)
(org.nr 516406-0922) Arbetsplats
Ikano Bank AB Sweden Jobbnummer
7253660