Customer Experience Project Lead major electronics company
2024-06-04
Do you have at least 3 years of experience with Project Management? Do you also have contact center experience and are fluent in English? This might the position you've been looking for then!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Customer Experience (CX) Project Lead to our client, a multinational electronics and information technology company. You will be based at their Kista office, just outside Stockholm. The position requires travel in Nordic/Europe 4-6 times a month.
Your daily tasks
In this role, your main responsibility is to drive improvement activities along the consumer journey with key focus around Contact Center and Digital Channels. Resulting in an enhanced customer experience to drive loyalty and an efficient customer service with high quality. You will collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders to ensure the end-to-end management of a project. You will also identify improvement opportunities along the Consumer Journey and Touchpoints and ensure data driven decision making and prioritization.
Main responsibilities:
Be the Project Lead champion in CS. Secure Consumer Satisfaction as the number 1 priority
Pro-actively work with identifying issues related to customer journey and establish improvement projects
Ensure successful deliveries of CX Projects. Monitor and follow the status and results of the projects
Analyze performance and bring insights of areas that that need improvement
Ensure regular reporting and communication about findings and discuss possible solutions with Touchpoint (TP) owners
Identify improvement and business opportunities and share findings with the organization
Measure performance of contributing initiatives
Inform and keep the team updated with the latest relevant insights. Work with relevant stakeholders to define actions to address the topic or opportunity
Your characteristics
Our ideal candidate is a master planner who thinks ahead and works in a systematic, organized manner. You follow directions and procedures meticulously, consistently focusing on customer satisfaction. You are dedicated to delivering a high-quality service or product that meets or exceeds agreed standards. Effective communication and networking are key strengths for this position. Lastly, you are someone who adapts and responds well to change and manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks. Is this what you are looking for?
We look forward to reading your application in English!
Qualifications:
At least 3 years within Project management
Contact Center experience
Fluent in English
Meritorious
Other Nordic languages
Contract type and hours
Full-time position directly with client company. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Amanda Delvén, you can reach her/him via amanda.delven@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34666 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
