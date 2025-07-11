Customer Education Specialist
2025-07-11
We are seeking a dynamic and strategic-minded Customer Education Specialist to join our team and manage the development, delivery, and optimization of our customer educational platform. In this role, you will be instrumental in empowering users through high-quality learning experiences, driving educational programs adoption, and fostering long-term customer success. This position offers the opportunity to support educational strategies, collaborate globally, and directly impact customer satisfaction and retention.
Key Responsibilities:
Platform Administration:
• Manage and optimize the Customer Education Platform, ensuring seamless functionality and user accessibility.
• Create and manage educational events/contents, such as global webinars, product training course, etc., and reporting on the education platform.
• Work closely with the platform vendor and assist in responding to local admin inquiries and troubleshooting technical issues.
• Test and review new features, updates, and improvements on the platform. Working with digital marketing team to support the technical part of the improvement projects.
• Provide technical solution to enable the new use case development on the education platform.
• Assist the local markets to implement the new functionality to the platform and deliver relevant trainings.
• Analyze platform metrics and user feedback to measure event/program effectiveness, identify gaps, and iterate on content and delivery methods.
• Suggest improvements or enhancements to improve the user experience.
Communication:
• Convey important updates and reminders to local admins and stakeholders.
• Support in global educational events communication tasks, such as event key stakeholders and speaker communication, vendors management, and event promotion using Salesforce Pardot email, social media and other channels, and follow up reporting communication.
• Respond to customer feedback emails and managing the Salesforce Tasks.
Qualifications:
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Excellent attention to detail and organization.
• 2+ years' experience in educational technology, virtual event platform, and learning management systems (LMS) is a plus.
• Experience using Salesforce account management and Pardot tools.
• Experience collaborating with cross-regional teams and adapting content for diverse audiences is a plus.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude.
Benefits:
• Play a pivotal role in shaping the future of customer education at a growing organization.
• Opportunity to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment for professional development.
• Potential for growth and development within the organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21
E-post: emma.ax@arjo.com
